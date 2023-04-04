Which lazy Susan is best?

A lazy Susan is a revolving tray that makes it easy to serve food to everyone at the table. Its origins as a piece used for serving are murky. Still, some trace its reemergence in the modern era to the 18th century when servants decided they needed a bit of a break from passing out individual servings of food or the condiments that went with it.

So if you are ready to take a lazy Susan for a spin and are looking for timeless style, the Crown Mark Ferrara Lazy Susan is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a lazy Susan

Materials

Lazy Susans are available in metal, wood and plastic.

Metal: Metal gives your tablescape a bit of a diner feel, and it’s durable and easy to clean. However, some people do not like the industrial look of a metal lazy Susan.

Wood: The warmth of wood is right at home at a delicious meal, and it's available in a variety of finishes. Wood is susceptible to water damage, and it is heavier than other materials.

Plastic: Plastic lazy Susans clean up easily, but they are lightweight and some would call them flimsy. Still, if you are looking for the sheer utility of this type of serving piece and aren't overly concerned with its appearance, plastic is an affordable option.

Size

Whenever you are setting the table, size matters. If your lazy Susan is too large, there won’t be room for plates, but too small, and it’s virtually useless. A good compromise is a diameter of 21 to 24 inches. This is big enough to hold what you need without overwhelming diners.

Intended use

A lazy Susan has two main uses: general organization and serving at the table.

General organization: This type of lazy Susan is perfect when cabinet space is at a premium, and you like to maximize what you have. Because it may be hidden in a cabinet or workshop, its function is more important than its look.

Serving at the table: For serving food, you might consider the look of your lazy Susan more than if it was stowed away in a cabinet. Consider your existing serving pieces and personal style, and select accordingly.

What to look for in a quality lazy Susan

Nonskid feet

Regardless of where you use it, nonskid feet or other sturdy stoppers on the bottom of your turntable keep everything where it should be. The last thing you want is a lazy Susan that slides across the table when you try to spin it.

Rimmed

Even a small lip or rim is helpful. This feature prevents spills or drips from the table or cabinet. It also helps to hold wobbly bottles upright.

Easy care

You don’t need another serving piece that requires a complicated care ritual. The best lazy Susan will clean easily with a damp sponge. Some plastic turntables can even be popped in the dishwasher for the easiest clean up.

How much you can expect to spend on a lazy Susan

The price depends on the materials used and the style of the turntable. Expect to spend $14 to $40.

Lazy Susan FAQ

Are there other uses for a lazy Susan outside of the kitchen?

A. Yes. Even though it originated as a way to make serving meals easier, there are a variety of uses outside of the kitchen.

Set up a cocktail bar in a small space.

Use it to optimize storage in an office.

Organize arts and crafts supplies.

Add small bins to make cleanup easier in a playroom.

Keep a workshop or garage tidy.

Add more storage space to a small bathroom or powder room.

Do lazy Susans have a weight limit?

A. While many lazy Susans do not have a stated weight limit, it is true that some are better for heavier items than others. Plastic lazy Susans may not be sturdy enough to hold up to heavy items, such as a jar of screws in a garage workshop. Reserve these for lighter-weight items, such as spice jars, craft materials and first aid supplies in the bathroom.

On the other hand, a wood turntable with a lower profile is the best choice for presenting elaborate, heavy dishes or the condiments that go with them. Not only can it hold more weight, but it is also more stable when it spins.

What’s the best lazy Susan to buy?

Top lazy Susan

Crown Mark Ferrara Lazy Susan

What you need to know: At 21 inches, this model has plenty of space for serving at large gatherings.

What you’ll love: The deep espresso finish is beautiful and durable. There are no grooves or ridges on the surface, which gives it a stylish look. It has a low profile that makes for easy storage.

What you should consider: It is noisy when in motion and gets louder when fully loaded.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lazy Susan for the money

Oxo Good Grips Lazy Susan Turntable

What you need to know: It is an affordable option that does its job well.

What you’ll love: Rubber feet keep the turntable in place when it is in motion. A rubber ledge holds everything in place. The base is larger than the tray that rotates, so anything on the tray won’t knock against a cabinet wall. It is available in either 11-inch or 16-inch diameters.

What you should consider: It is designed for lightweight use only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Copco Non-Skid 2 Tier Turntable

What you need to know: If you plan to use your lazy Susan for cabinet storage, this two-tier model gives you even more space.

What you’ll love: Each level has a nonskid surface to keep cabinet items from sliding around. It has a rimmed ledge to keep spills contained and products in place. It is available in 14 different colors.

What you should consider: Measure carefully. Some cabinets may not be tall enough to make good use of both tiers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

