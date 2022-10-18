According to a press release, most of Amazon’s selling partners are small- and medium-sized businesses.

In 2021, Amazon held its first annual Holiday Beauty Haul. It featured a wide array of beauty and self-care products. This year, we’ve discovered there will be a second, and the dates will range from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6. However, some products are already on sale. Here are the best discounted beauty and personal care products you can shop right now.

What is an Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul?

Last year, Amazon had a massive personal care sales event that ran from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25. Every few days, the event had a different focus. The beauty themes were Holiday Look, Winter Skincare, Men’s Grooming, Appliances and Fragrances. Shoppers could get as much as 60% off certain products during last year’s Holiday Beauty Haul. Some of the name-brand items on sale last year included Remington’s The Beardsman-Beard Boss Full Beard Trimmer Kit and Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick 5 -Piece Gift Set.

What’s up for 2022?

The second annual Holiday Beauty Haul starts on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 6. Over these two weeks, Amazon shoppers will have access to over 1,000 deals. This year the themes will be Allure Best of Beauty winners, Winter Self-Care, Holiday Look, Holiday Gifting and Men’s Grooming.

This year, the festivities will begin with Amazon Live Festivals. These special events allow beauty shoppers to live chat with revered creators, such as Chrishell Stause, Kandi Burruss and many others, who will share their favorite Holiday Beauty Haul picks. This year, the event will include Cetaphil, OPI, L’Oreal Paris, The Body Shop, Revlon, Dollar Shave Club and more.

Best deals on beauty products that you can get right now

Philips Norelco Shaver 3800

The Philips Norelco Shaver gives you a clean and comfortable shave in dry or wet conditions. It has 27 self-sharpening blades and can shave up to 20 times after just a one-hour charge. The pop-up trimmer is handy for cleaning up your beard, mustache and sideburns. Sold by Amazon

Jinri Professional Negative Ionic Hair Dryer

This professional-quality hair dryer protects your hair from heat damage. When used in the fast-drying mode, it can dry medium length hair in about three minutes. The hair dryer comes with a diffuser and concentrator for styling versatility. Sold by Amazon

BodyRestore Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

These shower steamers are infused with essential oils to help you breathe away stress. The tablets melt slower than standard shower bombs to give you a more relaxing experience. Sold by Amazon

Kotamu Digital Wax Warmer Kit for Hair Removal

You can use this at-home kit to remove hair from the root to the tip. It works on both coarse and fine hairs. It heats up the wax in just 10 minutes. Then, you’re ready to say goodbye to unwanted hair for up to 6 weeks. Sold by Amazon

MRD Natural Bamboo Hairbrush Set

This eco-friendly set includes a standard brush, a mini brush and two hair combs. It’s suitable for all hair types on either men or women, and the rounded tips on the bristles stimulate blood flow to get more nutrients to your hair follicles. Sold by Amazon

First Botany Himalayan Salt Body Scrub

Himalayan salt is a versatile product that can function as a body scrub, a facial scrub, a hand scrub or a foot scrub. This product is infused with collagen and stem cells to increase skin cell longevity and help keep your skin looking younger. Sold by Amazon

Afounda Ice Roller for Face, Eyes and Whole Body Relief

The ice rollers in this two-pack are ideal for your face, eyes and neck. They can help reduce wrinkles while eliminating puffiness and dark circles. These ice rollers are suitable for massaging the whole body as well. Sold by Amazon

