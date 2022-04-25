Which lip blush is best?

You’ve heard of lipstick and lip gloss, but what about lip blush? We’re not talking about the cosmetic procedure that applies permanent color to the lips, but a family of lip products with qualities different from most other lip products. Lip blushes are sheerer and more matte, and they subtly enhance the look of lips without giving you an overly made-up look.

When you’re looking for a great lip blush that doesn’t break the bank, Kylie Cosmetics Lip Blush is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a lip blush

Lip blush is relatively new

When it comes to lip blushes, don’t expect to find extensive options like you can with lipsticks and lip glosses. Lip blush is a look that evolved after the matte lipstick craze of a few years ago, when users wanted the velvety appearance of a matte lip but didn’t want the heaviness of a lipstick. It’s still very much evolving, so you may have to do some digging to find the perfect one for you.

It’s subtle, but you can layer it

Lip blush is meant to give you natural, mostly sheer color. However, that doesn’t mean it needs to be relegated to casual looks — you can also use it in the evening.

Under the theory of “highlight one feature at a time,” lip blush is the perfect way to keep the rest of your face simple and fresh while you create a dramatic look for your eyes, letting them draw all the attention. For an evening look, add a few layers of lip blush for a little more oomph while maintaining the subtlety of a blush.

Prep is key

While all lipsticks look best on well-prepared lips, with matte products like lip blush, a healthy, cared-for lip is essential. Matte products reveal more of the texture of the lip beneath, and sheer lip blushes do this most of all. Be sure your lips are exfoliated and moisturized before applying.

What to look for in a quality lip blush

Moisturizing

Just because it’s matte, that doesn’t mean it has to be drying. Look for moisturizing ingredients, such as beeswax or coconut oil, to ensure your lip blush doesn’t cake or stick.

The right tone

As with lipsticks, one of the main ways to make sure a color looks great on you is to choose one that’s in the right tone family for your skin. Skin colors can roughly be categorized as cool or warm. Chances are that yours is one or the other, although a few lucky individuals fall in the middle and can rock both.

To determine your skin tone, look at the veins on the inside of your wrist. Blue veins tend to indicate a cool skin tone, while more greenish ones are generally associated with warmer tones.

Multitasking

One of the inspirations for lip blush was the multitasking color sticks that could double as both cheek and lip color. You can still find a lip blush that will also double as cheek color in a pinch. This is great for when you want to travel light and carry one product for both, or when you want to create a monochromatic look with the same hue on your lips and your cheeks.

How much you can expect to spend on a lip blush

There aren’t many drugstore-brand lip blushes on the market yet, but a few can be found for under $10. Premium brands run about $15-$25.

Lip blush FAQ

What’s the difference between matte lipstick and lip blush?

A. There are some similarities, and to an extent, it’s a difference in naming. However, lip blushes tend to give a sheer wash of color, much like regular blush gives to cheeks, rather than solid color. It goes on lighter than lipstick and doesn’t dry quite as heavy.

How do you help lip blush stay in place?

A. The good news is that although it’s sheer, it doesn’t tend to be runny like its cousin, lip gloss. Its matte consistency makes it much more likely to stay in place. If you have trouble with feathering or smearing, consider a clear or compatible lip liner to keep it from getting outside the lines of your lips.

What’s the best lip blush to buy?

Top lip blush

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Blush

What you need to know: Helmed by reality TV powerhouse Kylie Jenner, these cosmetics have a modern edge, as the selection of lip blushes demonstrates.

What you’ll love: This blotted matte lip goes on smooth and dries to a light consistency. Available in a variety of flattering, eye-catching colors, you’re sure to find the shade for you in this selection.

What you should consider: As with other matte products, this lip blush doesn’t last as long as conventional lipstick. The colors look good even as they fade, but you may need to reapply for a longer wear time.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top lip blush for the money

Sephora Collection Lip Blush Blotted Matte Lipstick

What you need to know: This affordable Sephora house brand doesn’t skimp on quality.

What you’ll love: This hydrating, creamy lip blush that lasts goes on with a mousse-like consistency and dries to a beautiful color that is sheer and flattering.

What you should consider: Some users reported some transfer and smudging, so prep your lips well, and blot after applying.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

E.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick

What you need to know: A low-cost fave that does trends well, this product perfectly re-creates all that’s best about an all-purpose blush stick.

What you’ll love: This is one of the all-in-one sticks intended for use on lips, cheeks and eyes. It’s creamy, flattering to most skin tones and quietly radiant.

What you should consider: Since it’s also intended for cheeks, where heavy color doesn’t work, this can look very sheer on lips, particularly if you don’t have pale ones. You’ll need to layer to get more color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

