Whether you’re getting rid of hair on your face or body, shaving can be frustrating. A straight razor works fine but is unsuitable for sensitive skin, making an electric razor perfect for those who want to achieve a close shave without irritating the skin.

Electric razors are versatile and work faster than traditional straight razors, but there are a few key features to think about. Amazon offers many models, but the best ones to consider are those with plenty of positive reviews from happy customers.

What features do every bestselling electric razor on Amazon have in common?

Sharp blades

If you’ve been shaving for a long time, then you probably already know that dull blades can leave you with an uneven shave and are more likely to irritate the skin. The best electric razors have ultra-sharp blades, but they’re usually covered by floating foil or caps that let them glide smoothly over your face or body.

Powerful motor

A high-quality electric razor has a powerful electric motor that moves the blades rapidly, which is necessary for a close shave. Razors with weak motors aren’t as efficient at removing hair and can tug at the root, leaving the skin irritated.

Attachments

Amazon sells many electric razors meant to be used as a substitute for traditional shaving with a straight blade. However, you can get a comprehensive kit that often includes multiple shaving heads and combs for shaping and trimming your hair and beard. Also, many electric razors have a pop-up straight edge for lineups.

Water-resistance

Shaving usually involves using water to soften the skin, which makes it easier to achieve a close shave and forms a protective layer over the skin that helps prevent nicks and cuts. For that reason, you’ll want an electric razor that’s safe to use around water. Most are water-resistant and can withstand splashing, but if you want to use it in the shower, you’ll need a completely waterproof one.

Long-lasting battery life

Nobody wants to deal with a razor that dies after a few shaves. The best electric razors have rechargeable batteries that last at least 50 minutes on a full charge. Some have an LED or LCD indicator that displays battery status, so you’re never caught off guard.

Best electric razors that Amazon shoppers loved

Braun Electric Razor 3-Piece Set

This razor delivers a close shave and combines five shaving elements and two specialized trimmers to tackle more hair in one stroke. It’s gentle, waterproof, lasts up to 50 minutes on a full charge and can be used over wet or dry skin.

Panasonic Men’s Electric Razor

With a compact design and an ergonomic profile, this razor is excellent for traveling and offers superior comfort. The stainless steel blade is fixed at a 78-degree angle so the razor contours to your face’s shape, providing a close shave.

RenFox Women’s 2-in-1 Face and Body Electric Razor

If you want an electric razor that’s easy on the skin, you’ll like this two-in-one set. The waterproof design lets you use them in the shower, and they don’t pull hair from the root. Plus, they have a safety lock.

Philips Norelco Shaver 3500

This razor has a five-directional pivot for a close shave and has rounded caps over 27 self-sharpening blades that help it glide smoothly over your face. It has a built-in pop-up trimmer for lineups and a three-level battery status indicator.

Remington All-in-One Grooming Kit

Amazon customers love this all-in-one grooming kit for its affordability, accessories and high-quality trimmer. It offers 14 modes for grooming and has multiple combs for shaving and shaping hair, beard and stubble. It comes with a travel pouch, and the battery lasts up to 65 minutes.

Krovena Women’s Electric Shaver

This electric razor is gentle on a woman’s skin and delivers close shaves to make it feel smooth. It uses three high-performance blades and a floating foil to glide over the skin without irritating it, and the digital display shows the battery status as a percentage.

Braun Series 7 Men’s Electric Razor

This waterproof electric razor uses 360-degree adaptation that contours to the shape of your face for a natural, close shave, even over tricky areas. It comes with a cleaning brush, and the battery lasts up to 50 minutes on a full charge.

Panasonic Close Curves Electric Razor

A customer favorite, thanks to its ergonomic design and low price, this razor is ideal for those looking for a gentle way to achieve a close shave anywhere on their body. It has three sharp floating blades and is waterproof, so it’s safe to use in the shower.

Brightup All-in-One Electric Razor Beard Kit

This comprehensive kit comes with a sleek beard trimmer and several attachments, including six beard trimmer heads, five hair-cutting combs and an organization stand. It only takes 1.5 hours to charge the battery, which lasts up to 90 minutes.

Brori Women’s Electric Razor

This razor has a hypoallergenic stainless steel blade, making it suitable for all skin types. It has an IPX7 water-resistant rating, a built-in light that helps users spot tiny hairs and works quietly. It comes with a charging stand.

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor

With five ultra-sharp precision nanotech blades and a multi-flex pivoting head, this electric razor is a customer favorite that delivers a close shave and quality results. It has an LCD indicator for battery status, and Shave Sensor technology detects differences in hair thickness as it glides.

