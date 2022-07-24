The average lifespan of an eyebrow is four months. It takes that long for each hair to fall out and a new one to grow in its place.

Which hair growth serum for eyebrows is best

There are multiple factors that can play a role in the growth of your eyebrows. Despite the various environmental and emotional stressors that can cease hair growth, it is also the products used that can be the problem. An eyebrow hair growth serum that contains harsh chemicals and toxic ingredients not only prevents the eyebrow from growing but could cause hair loss and irritate the skin around the eye. Since that area of your face is very sensitive, it is important to consider a formula suited for sensitive skin. If you are having trouble growing your eyebrows and desire thick, full brows, consider using an eyebrow hair growth serum.

Sometimes the most popular brands contain harsh ingredients while those that are not well-known are the best growth serums. Choosing an eyebrow serum is a process of trial and error.

What to consider before buying a hair growth serum for eyebrows

Ingredients

When purchasing a hair growth serum for eyebrows, avoid parabens and sulfates. Since this item product is placed close to the eyes, it is vital the ingredients are not toxic. Toxic ingredients not only irritate the eyes but can irritate the skin as well. When these items are used in skincare, they can cause adverse effects and do the opposite of what you expect.

Parabens: Parabens can disrupt hormones in the body, harm reproductive organs, and increase cancer risk. When used abundantly, products that contain parabens can cause skin irritation around the eyebrows.

Sulfates: Sulfates can irritate your eyes, skin, mouth, and lungs. Sulfates cause the skin to dry out and can cause skin irritation around the brows. If the skin around the eyebrows is very dry, it could prevent proper growth of the eyebrow hair follicle.

Brand

When purchasing a hair growth serum for eyebrows, check the brand reviews. It is a bonus if the brand uses naturally sourced products and packages their items in sustainable containers. Naturally sourced products are free of harsh synthetic chemicals and use ingredients that are natural without harming the planet. You can find this information in the product description and the ingredients list. Just because a brand is well-known does not mean it has the best products. Do research to make sure the ingredients themselves are reliable rather than choosing a product because of its name. A good brand will live up to its successes in the reviews and results.

How much you can expect to spend on a hair growth serum for eyebrows

Hair growth serum for eyebrows costs $25-$130 depending on the size of the bottle, the ingredients, and the brand. A serum that is widely known and uses the best ingredients to stimulate eyebrow growth quickly will be priced around $70-$130.

Tips for applying a hair growth serum for eyebrows

For best results when applying hair growth serum for eyebrows, first use the brush applicator that is provided with the product and brush along your natural brow line with multiple quick strokes. The brush should tame the brows and allow you to see the places the serum needs to be applied for best results. Apply the product after washing your face before you go to bed for the best use.

Hair growth serum for eyebrows FAQ

What ingredients help your eyebrows grow and when should you expect results?

A. When purchasing a serum to help grow your eyebrows, look for castor oil, coconut oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E in the ingredients list. These are just some of the ingredients that help to naturally grow the eyebrows. It takes anywhere from eight to 12 weeks for eyelashes to grow with the help of serums and natural ingredients.

Do you need to use hair growth serum for eyebrows every day?

A. For best use, read each product’s instructions to see how often you should use the specific product. This is listed on the package or in the product description. You can use most eyebrow serums daily, but some require use every other day depending on the ingredients.

What are the best hair growth serums for eyebrows to buy?

Top hair growth serum for eyebrows under $30

Organys Lash and Brow Booster Serum

This item combats thinning eyelashes and eyebrow hair. It helps the lashes appear thicker and shiner with the use of vitamins and minerals such as keratin and peptides. It is vegan and cruelty-free and is formulated without parabens, sulfates, or harmful chemicals.

Sold by Amazon

Top hair growth serum for eyebrows under $90

Vegamour Vegabrow Volumizing Serum

This brow growth serum is naturally vegan and contains a poly phytobase complex to grow the lashes quickly. It utilizes a safe formula full of vitamins and minerals such as zinc and biotin to support healthy hair follicles.

Sold by Vegamour

GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum

This award-winning brow enhancing serum is infused with a special formulation of vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids to promote naturally full brows in six to eight weeks. This product is ideal for thinning brows and is helpful at restoring eyebrow shape. It is ophthalmologist tested, safe for use around the eyes, and is cruelty-free.

Sold by Sephora

Vegamour Gro+ Advanced Brow Serum

This brow serum is safe for everyday use and is formulated to quickly penetrate and soothe the skin. It contains microencapsulated, full-spectrum CBD with phyto-actives to support thick, full brows. It is vegan and cruelty-free and users may see results within 30 days.

Sold by Vegamour

Top hair growth serum for eyebrows under $120

Babe Lash Eyelash and Brow Enhancer Serum

This brow serum doubles as an eyelash serum and hydrates for healthier-looking results. It promotes thicker lashes with quality ingredients and is safe for everyday application. Users have noticed a dramatic increase in their eyelashes and eyebrows and the product has great reviews.

Sold by Amazon

VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum

It has an advanced formula with botanically derived ingredients

to strengthen the lashes while helping them grow. It contains other natural growth vitamins to keep brows looking full over time, and is quite safe to any skin type. Users see results in just two to four weeks.

Sold by Amazon

