Which bareMinerals foundation is best?

Foundation is a staple for everyone that uses makeup. Whether you’re a makeup beginner or professional, foundation is essential for natural and flawless makeup. Finding the perfect foundation can be a tad tricky, more so if you’re looking for a brand that is clean and cruelty-free. BareMinerals has a range of clean foundations that provide an excellent canvas for your makeup. For a high-quality makeup base, the Barepro performance wear liquid foundation SPF 20 is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a bareMinerals foundation

Formula

Foundations come in a range of different formulas and application methods. The most common formulas are liquid, powder, mineral, spray and stick foundations. When choosing the foundation that will be best for you, keep your skin type—oily, dry, normal, combination, sensitive, or acne-prone skin—in mind.

Users with dry or mature skin can opt for oil-based liquid, cream, or stick foundations. These formulas are often moisturizing and thus create the perfect base for drier skin types without showing any patches, fine lines, or unevenness.

Oily or acne-prone skin does best with powder and mineral formulas. These versions will absorb the oil and prevent the face from looking greasy. Look for products labeled non-comedogenic to prevent breakouts.

Users with normal, combination, or sensitive skin tend to do best with lightweight formulas, such as spray and stick foundations.

You can experiment with different formulas to test what works best for you and produces the flawless makeup looks you desire.

Coverage

Coverage refers to the opacity of the foundation, which determines how much the product can hide any blemishes or discoloration. Depending on the needs of your skin or the makeup look you’re going for, you can select sheer, light, medium or full coverage foundation.

Finish

In makeup, the finish refers to the final look that a product produces. Again, you can choose the type of finish that would be best for you based on your skin type or the makeup look you’re trying to achieve. Common makeup finishes are matte, radiant and satin.

Matte foundations do not have any shine when applied. This makes it a great option for oily and combination skin. Satin foundation is also known as natural or demi-matte. Users with normal skin will enjoy the balance this finish has; it gives the most natural appearance. Radiant foundation, or luminous or glowy, is best for people with dry or mature skin and gives a healthy, dewy look when applied.

What to look for in a quality bareMinerals foundation

Shade

Using the right shade of foundation ensures you have the most flawless and natural-looking makeup. The shade of foundation that will best suit you will be the closest match to your natural skin tone and undertone. BareMinerals offers shades that are fair, light, medium and deep. You can easily use the shade finder quiz on the BareMinerals website to find the shade that best matches your natural skin.

Lightweight

All quality foundations, no matter the coverage or formula, should be lightweight. Light formulas tend to sit better on the skin and prevent makeup from looking greasy or cakey. Additionally, lighter formulas are less likely to clog pores and cause acne breakouts.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is one of the most important parts of skin care, as it protects the skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Additionally, this protection prevents common skin concerns, such as dark spots, wrinkles and lines.

Foundations that contain sunscreen are great for users that do not want to apply sunscreen as a separate product. To ensure the best sun protection from your foundation, check that it contains at least SPF 15.

Packaging

Foundation comes in different forms that users may prefer because of the ease of application, presentation or simple preference. You can always use different forms to see which one you prefer. The most common forms are: pump and squeeze, pressed compact, jar or stick packaging.

How much you can expect to spend on bareMinerals foundation

Most bareMinerals foundations range from about $25–$35.

BareMinerals foundation FAQ

Are BareMinerals foundations all-natural?

A. Yes. Synthetic derivatives are only ever used to ensure the highest level of safety.

Does bareMinerals test on animals?

A. No. BareMinerals doesn’t test any products on animals.

Are bareMinerals products paraben, nickel and lead-free?

A. Yes. BareMinerals products aren’t formulated with any parabens, nickel, or lead.

What’s the best bareMinerals foundation to buy?

Top bareMinerals foundation

Barepro Performance Wear Liquid Foundation SPF 20

What you need to know: This full coverage foundation is made with special long-wear technology that provides constant, color-true coverage.

What you’ll love: A lightweight formula provides coverage and stays on all day long no matter what type of activity you’re doing. It’s great for normal or combination skin and gives a naturally soft, matte finish while blurring pores and improving skin texture.

What you should consider: Some users have said that the formula is too runny.

Where to buy: Amazon and Sephora.

Top bareMinerals foundation for the money

BareMinerals Original Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Foundation

What you need to know: This loose powder mineral foundation is lightweight with buildable coverage and a radiant finish.

What you’ll love: When applied, this powder foundation feels soft and creamy on the skin. Long-lasting and lightweight, it’s a great option for all ages and especially recommended for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

What you should consider: Some users say that this foundation can be cakey.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Kohl’s.

Worth checking out

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

What you need to know: This sheer to medium tinted cream offers excellent hydration and SPF 30 protection.

What you’ll love: Suitable for all skin types and non-comedogenic, this tinted moisturizer can be used as an oil-free foundation that gives a natural finish.

What you should consider: This foundation tends to be patchy for users with dry skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Kohl’s.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.