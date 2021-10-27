Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
44°
Fort Wayne
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Veterans Voices
Positively Fort Wayne
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
WANE Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Colgate launches $10 ‘premium’ toothpaste
Millions of Russians turn to BBC for news amid invasion …
Moth renamed to remove derogatory term
Stanford University soccer star found dead on campus
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Closings Sign-Up Form
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
China 2022
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
The Big Game
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
High Chairs & Booster Seats
Best dining booster seat
Top High Chairs & Booster Seats Headlines
Graco high chairs vs. Stokke high chairs
Best portable high chair
Best feeding booster seat
Best Britax booster seat
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ sued by mom
More than 700 new homes planned in Huntertown
News
Fort Wayne receives 3 bids for trash contract
Mother wants justice in Easter hit and run that killed …
Don't Miss
$10 toothpaste? Colgate launching new premium paste
There may have been more than one Tyrannosaurus
3 tons of space junk to hit the moon at 5,800-mph …
World’s largest puppet unveiled in California
Fat Tuesday: What to know