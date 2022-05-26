Which VTech baby monitor is best?

Born in 1976, VTech has a long history of being an industry leader in several areas of technology, including baby monitors. Today they have over 40 baby monitors to choose from with a variety of features. Choosing the right VTech baby monitor comes down to which features you want for your baby and which style of monitor you’re most comfortable with.

With a 2.8-inch display, temperature sensor and 1,000-foot range, all for less than $50, the VTech VM3252 2.8-inch Digital Video Baby Monitor is consistently ranked as one of the best VTech baby monitors. It’s a great way to have a baby monitor without spending hundreds of dollars.

What to know before you buy a VTech Baby Monitor

Deciding which VTech baby monitor is right for your baby starts by knowing the types of baby monitors available.

The most basic type of baby monitor is the digital audio baby monitor. It’s been around for decades and VTech still makes several models. These are usually less expensive and have two main components: a base that stays in the baby’s room and a receiver. While these are great for hearing if your baby is crying, they don’t let you keep an eye on your baby.

The biggest thing most parents worry about is if their baby stops breathing in the middle of the night. This style of monitor wouldn’t alert you to that emergency, because it’s a silent emergency. However, having only the audio is still a valuable way to monitor your baby.

Digital video monitors are a good step up from the audio monitor. These also relay sound, so you will be alerted if your baby is crying. Like the audio baby monitor, the video and sound are sent from the base in your baby’s room to the receiver. Typically with a video monitor you will have a digital video monitor with a screen.

VTech has many video monitor models in a generous price range, so they are accessible at any budget. By investing in a video monitor, you’ll be able to keep a better eye on your baby and that can bring a greater sense of peace. That being said, it still relies heavily on you hearing your baby making sounds as they don’t have health sensors.

Wi-Fi monitors take video monitoring one step further. As the newer version of audiovisual monitoring, these let you monitor your baby both visually and auditorily, but many also have sensors for things like the room temperature, your baby’s movement, etc.

With a Wi-Fi monitor, you might have either a receiver or an app that you connect to on your smartphone. The benefit of monitoring through an app is it eliminates the limited range other video and audio monitors have. But you have to have a stable internet connection. If your internet glitches or goes down, your baby monitor won’t work.

As you start to look through VTech’s catalog of baby monitors, there are a few considerations you should make.

Type of monitor

One thing to consider is how much information is too much information. With more sensors and more ways to monitor your baby, some parents report higher levels of anxiety. If that’s the case, consider a monitor with fewer extra sensors, but that has the video monitoring.

Range

Digital video or audio monitors all have a limited range in which they will connect the base to the receiver. Most of VTech’s baby monitors have a range of 1,000 feet. Take a moment to measure how far your room is from your baby’s. Depending on the size of your home, there’s a chance your room is out of range for the base and receiver to communicate. In that case, the monitor is useless.

With a Wi-Fi baby monitor, you can eliminate the limited range by connecting to an app. The baby monitor streams the video feed through the app, allowing you to check on your baby even if you’re thousands of miles away.

Wireless encryption

If you choose to get a Wi-Fi baby monitor, this is a critical consideration to make.

Wi-Fi monitors are more susceptible to hacking than the digital video and audio monitors. If someone were to hack it, they could watch your baby, communicate with you and steal your personal information. Start by securing your home network by using a strong password consisting of letters — both uppercase and lowercase — numbers and symbols. From there, choose a baby monitor with 2.4Ghz FHSS wireless transmission. This is the safest connection possible. And don’t forget to keep the baby monitor’s firmware updated.

Battery life

Depending on the monitor you get, it will have either rechargeable or disposable batteries. If it has disposable batteries, the unit is meant to stay plugged in, only being portable when absolutely necessary. The issue with disposable batteries is the cost of replacing them, which can escalate quickly, depending on how you use the monitor.

With a rechargeable battery, you’ll want to make sure the battery life will last through the night. Most will last between 15 to 20 hours on one charge, perfect for keeping an eye on the baby no matter what time of night.

What to look for in a quality VTech baby monitor

Sound levels

Adjustable sound levels can really improve your experience with the baby monitor. Being able to adjust the sound, you can have the perfect amount to alert you about your baby’s distress without having their other nightly noises waking you up.

Multiple receivers

It is a huge bonus if the baby monitor has multiple receivers. This gives you more than one connection. You could have them around the house. For example, if the parents are in separate rooms, they could each have a receiver. Or say you’ll be running between two areas of your house for a while. Instead of having to remember to grab the one receiver, having two means you could put one in each area.

Large display screen

When it comes to your display screen, the bigger the better. The larger your display screen, the more easily you can visually monitor your baby. Always pay attention to the pixel density, too. The more pixels the better quality your video stream will be.

Zoom

Newer video baby monitors are able to remotely zoom in on your baby. This can give you a better view of the baby. Most parents go through a phase of checking to make sure their baby is still breathing during the night. With a video monitor that zooms, you can check without disturbing your baby.

Remote adjustments

Another feature of newer video monitors is the ability to remotely adjust the monitor. Rather than going into their room and disturbing them, you can use the receiver to remotely move the camera exactly where you need it.

Multiple cameras

If you can, choose a baby monitor that either comes with multiple cameras, or has the option to add additional cameras. This will let you monitor multiple rooms and have multiple angles. If you have multiple children in your home, this can be a lifesaver.

How much you can expect to spend on a VTech baby monitor

The most basic audio monitor starts around $20. For a video monitor, plan on spending at least $50, though the price can range up to $100. Beyond $100, you’ll find systems with multiple cameras, Wi-Fi cameras and additional sensors.

VTech baby monitor FAQ

Is VTech a good baby monitor brand?

A. VTech has proven to be an industry leader and a staple brand in the baby monitoring space. They have over 40 years of experience innovating tech. Plus they have a ton of options, so you can find exactly what you need and in the right price range. Their products are also consistently top picks for the best baby monitors.

Is VTech a safe baby monitor?

A. Technically, every baby monitor has the possibility of being hacked. However, Wi-Fi baby monitors, regardless of the brand, are much more susceptible. To protect your Wi-Fi baby monitor, ensure you have a secure network with a strong password that has letters, numbers and symbols.

From there, update your monitor’s firmware and get in the habit of doing it regularly. Finally, make sure you have a Wi-Fi monitor with 2.4GHz FHSS wireless transmission. It’s the safest way for the pieces to relay the information.

How far can a VTech baby monitor reach?

A. Most of VTech’s digital baby monitors have a range of about 1,000 feet. If you choose to get a Wi-Fi monitor, you can eliminate that range. Instead, through an app on your phone, you can monitor your baby, even if you’re on the other side of the country.

What are the best VTech baby monitors to buy?

Top VTech baby monitor

VTech VM3252 2.8-inch Digital Video Baby Monitor

What you need to know: With plenty of features at an affordable price, this baby monitor has tons of great reviews and is a favorite of many parents.

What you’ll love: The first thing you’ll love is the setup: There is none. The monitor and camera are configured for monitoring already. Just plug them in. Keep an eye on your baby’s comfort with the temperature sensor and enjoy a super-clear night vision visual.

What you should consider: This is a non-expandable system, so you can’t add additional cameras or receivers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top VTech baby monitor for the money

VTech DM221 Safe and Sound Digital Audio Monitor

What you need to know: For an affordable, reliable digital audio baby monitor, this is the best one for you.

What you’ll love: This digital audio monitor has great sound quality and an impressive range of 1,000 feet. It also has adjustable sound sensitivity, so you can set a sound range for when it alerts you your baby is crying.

What you should consider: Past 600 feet, you may start to notice some interference affecting the sound quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath and Beyond

Worth checking out

VTech VM819 Video Baby Monitor

What you need to know: With great features and the quality of VTech, this is another great digital video monitor with all the bells and whistles you can get for less than $60.

What you’ll love: The battery range on this video monitor is impressive with a 19-hour range. It’s protected with a 2.4GHz channel so you won’t have to worry about hacking. And there’s no setup — it’s ready right out of the box.

What you should consider: Some reviewers report the camera and the receiver losing their connection somewhat frequently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kasey Van Dyke writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.