Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
59°
Fort Wayne
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Veterans Voices
Positively Fort Wayne
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
Fort Wayne’s Remarkable Women 2022
BestReviews
WANE Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Indiana open to nuclear power – but at what cost?
University won’t cancel cop killer’s speech
Eastland County Deputy killed in overnight fires
American Airlines to resume mid-flight alcohol sales
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Closings Sign-Up Form
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Sunday Spotlight
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
Horoscopes
At the Library
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Jump Starters, Batteries & Chargers
Best jumper cables
Top Jump Starters, Batteries & Chargers Headlines
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Northrop teacher charged with punching student
Meeting on ‘injustices’ at Allen County Jail set
Feds probing fire at Walmart distribution center
Wells Street gunman sentenced in killing
Woman’s 911 call leads to rape charge
Don't Miss
Look: NASA SLS moon rocket at launch pad
VIDEO: Wind topples container onto police cruiser
VIDEO: Pigs fight off bear that entered their pen
Hungry bears approach man eating corned beef
Video: Animals enjoy St. Patrick’s Day treats