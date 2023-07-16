Which surge protector is best for a 30-amp RV plug?

RV surge protectors keep your electronics and appliances safe from dangerous voltage and electrical surges. 30-amp RVs use about half as much energy as 50-amp RVs, but just because they use less power doesn’t mean you should skimp on surge protection.

There are a surprising number of RV surge protectors out there, and they offer different levels of protection. Taking a moment to compare our top picks before purchasing an RV surge protector will ensure you make the right decision.

Before you buy a 30-amp RV surge protector

Do you want a surge protector or an electrical management system?

RV surge protectors protect from surges in voltage, but with an electrical management system, you also get protection from high and low voltage, reversed polarity, open ground and open neutral. Most electrical management systems shut off automatically if voltage goes above or below safe levels.

A surge protector can cost between $80-$150, whereas an EMS will cost you $200 or more. Still, the added protection is often well worth the extra peace of mind.

Do you want a hardwired surge protector or a plug-n-play model?

Hardwired model

If you’re worried about theft or don’t want to have to plug in your surge protector at each new campsite, a hardwired model may be the device for you. They’re often less expensive than plug-n-play models but require more effort to install.

Other factors to consider

Not all RV surge protectors come with weather guards. If you’re using the surge protector often and in areas with significant rainfall, you may want to consider a surge protector with a weather guard.

RV extension cord

RV surge protectors don’t typically provide extra cord length. If you’re parked far away from your power source, an RV extension cord may be necessary. If you decide to purchase an extension cord, getting one with a 10-gauge wire that’s 25-feet-long or less will ensure you don’t reduce the available amperage.

RV adapter

If your campsite only offers a 50-amp power source, you can use an RV adapter to plug your 30-amp RV into a 50-amp socket.

Best 30 amp RV surge protector

Which 30-amp EMS is best?

Hughes Autoformers Power Watchdog Smart 30 amp EMS Surge Protector

Hughes’ brilliant EMS is Bluetooth-capable and has a convenient companion app that allows you to monitor park power conditions from your smartphone. This advanced surge protector has 2,400 joules of surge protection.

Camco 55301 30 Amp RV Power Defender EMS Surge Protector

This water-resistant EMS has easy-to-understand diagnostic lights that let you know whether or not a power source is safe to use. The convenient handle design makes plugging and unplugging this model super easy compared to some surge protectors, and its joule rating of 2,800 is quite impressive.

Progressive Industries EMS-PT30X RV Surge Protector

The convenient weather guard on this EMS is perfect for areas with frequent rainfall. This model can withstand up to 1,790 joules of electricity. Should you have any trouble with the EMS-PT30X, it has a lifetime warranty that protects against defects during everyday use.

Southwire Surge Guard 30-Amp 120-Volt EMS Surge Protector

This impressive EMS is compatible with Surge Guard’s wireless liquid crystal display, but the wireless display isn’t included. Still, for less than $50, you can monitor power conditions from inside your RV. Southwire’s EMS provides 2,400 joules of surge protection.

Which 30-amp surge protector is best?

Progressive Industries SSP-30XL RV Surge Protector

In addition to surge failures, the SSP-30XL’s LEDs indicate miswired pedestals, open grounds and reversed polarity. Much like the EMS-PT30X, this surge protector comes with a convenient weather guard and lifetime warranty. This model’s joule protection is a bit lower than some, at only 825 joules.

Hughes Autoformer BX4370 Power Watch Dog 30 AMP Surge Protector

This advanced surge protector can handle up to 2,400 joules of electricity and has convenient grips on the inlet and outlet. Much like the Hughes EMS model, this surge protector is compatible with a mobile app that allows you to monitor park power conditions from your phone.

