When it’s time to shop for new appliances, there are several factors to consider. At the top of the list for many shoppers is the price, especially now that inflation is a concern. Fortunately, appliance retailers occasionally offer special sales throughout the year, including on Memorial Day.

During the big annual sale, you’ll find major appliances by top brands at discounts that are too good to miss. With the brands, features, looks and savings you love, finding the appliances you need during Memorial Day sales is a great way to start your summer.

Assessing your appliance needs

Knowing that you either want or need new appliances is just the beginning. Getting the appliances that will work for you requires a little forethought.

Features

Whether you are shopping for a washer and dryer combo or a new refrigerator, there are plenty of features to consider. Besides the basics, many modern appliances have advanced features. Some examples include ranges with air fryer technology, dryers that sense when clothes are dry and refrigerators with multiple cooling zones. In addition, many premium appliances have smart technology that pairs with smartphones for easy app control. To decide which features work for you, factor in whether you prefer basic features or the latest technology and then compare models.

Quantity

How many appliances do you need? Are you simply replacing your dishwasher? Or do you need an entire set of new appliances? You can find discounts on individual appliances and sets during special pricing events. Keep in mind that discounts may be larger when you bundle appliances.

Capacity

Deciding on the capacity of a new appliance is relatively easy. If you are single or your household is small, a large appliance isn’t necessary. The exception is if you frequently cook for large groups. If so, you may need a spacious refrigerator and a larger range. However, remember that even if you do prefer larger appliances, you must take the available space in your home into account.

Take measurements to check the fit

Finding out that a new appliance doesn’t fit in its designated spot would be a huge disappointment. This hassle can be avoided by taking measurements in your house and comparing them to the appliances you are considering to ensure the perfect fit. In addition to height and width, don’t forget to measure depth. This is especially important when shopping for kitchen appliances that must align with counters and cabinets.

Consider your decor

Appliances come in several popular finishes, including white, black, off-white, stainless steel and black stainless steel. The best one for your home is a matter of preference. However, if you are only buying one or two appliances, it’s best to choose a finish that matches the appliances that are already in your home.

Check your budget

As you shop for your new appliances, you may need to stay within your budget. Even if you want the latest high-end appliances with lots of bells and whistles and smart features, remember that these items can be costly. The good news is that when you shop during special sales events, it’s easier to get what you want and not overspend. To make the most of your dollars, look for appliances with the deepest discounts that offer the features that are essential to your household needs.

Understand warranty coverage

Most major appliances come with a specific duration of warranty coverage. Although it varies across different appliances and manufacturers, standard coverage is between one and three years. Additionally, some companies offer the option to buy extended coverage at the time of purchase. During the warranty time frame, specified repairs are covered, and most companies provide a replacement in the rare case that the issues can’t be fixed.

Best Memorial Day appliance deals

Samsung 4.5-cubic-foot Large Capacity Front Load Washer

This washer boasts proprietary Super Speed Wash technology that allows it to complete a full load in only 28 minutes. Its modern appearance features a flat-panel door that’s stylish and durable. The built-in Wi-Fi means you can control it remotely with the SmartThings app.

Sold by Home Depot

Frigidaire 20-cubic-foot Top Freezer Refrigerator

Consumers who prefer a traditional refrigerator will appreciate this top-freezer model with a classic streamlined design. It is also roomy with a well-organized shelf system and has a 20-cubic-foot structure that’s ideal for most kitchens.

Sold by Home Depot

Samsung 6-cubic-foot Smart Wi-Fi-enabled Convection Gas Range

In addition to convection technology that cooks fast and evenly, this gas range has a built-in air fryer. This oven’s size makes it great for preparing meals for a large household.

Sold by Home Depot

LG Electronics 27-inch WashTower Laundry Center

A small laundry room is no problem for the LG WashTower that includes a front-loading washer and dryer in one space-saving unit. The user-friendly control panel is situated in the middle of the washer and dryer for easy access. You can choose between gas or electric models.

Sold by Home Depot

GE Appliances 52 dBA Built-in Digital Control Dishwasher

Not only will you love this dishwasher’s modern design, four cycles and built-in digital controls, but you’ll also appreciate its quiet, energy-efficient operation. What’s more, the interior has a rack that’s simple to adjust and can fit 16 place settings.

Sold by Wayfair and Home Depot

Toshiba ML2-EM629 (SS) Microwave Oven

Useful controls, six built-in presets and a sleek design make this microwave a top seller. It features 1,200 watts of power and a generous 2.2-cubic-foot capacity that make it ideal for preparing large portions of food.

Sold by Amazon

Frigidaire Gallery 30-inch 5.4-cubic-foot Front Control Electric Range

This electric range is packed with features that simplify cooking, including a five-burning cooktop, streamlined front control panel and speedy True Convection technology. It also has an air fryer function for preparing crispy air-fried foods.

Sold by Home Depot

LG Electronics 30-inch 21.8-cubic-foot French Door Refrigerator

Not only will you get plenty of food storage space with this sleek French-door model, but your food will stay fresh longer, thanks to the brand’s Smart Cooling system. The compressor has a 10-year limited warranty to protect your investment.

Sold by Home Depot

Whirlpool 7-cubic-foot Gas Vented Dryer

This gas dryer offers a 7-cubic-foot capacity that can tackle large loads of laundry. The AutoDry system stops the machine as soon as it senses that clothes and linens are dry.

Sold by Home Depot

Maytag 5.3-cubic-foot Smart Capable Top Load Washing Machine

If you prefer a top-load washer but don’t want to sacrifice features, this machine is built to impress. It offers a large capacity and Wi-Fi connectivity for easy app control. The Extra Power button is there for you when you need it to eliminate tough stains.

Sold by Home Depot

