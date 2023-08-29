Amazon dresses are a stylish, affordable option this fall

Autumn encompasses everything from light morning frost to balmy nights, sometimes going from warm and sunny to chilly and rainy in a single day. It can be challenging to find dresses that can handle the changing weather, let alone keep up with the latest trends. We scoured runway photos and fashion magazines to discover the hottest trends for fall — then assembled a collection of 15 popular and stylish options on Amazon. Explore this affordable set of sweater dresses, maxi dresses, mini dresses and midi dresses for your fall wardrobe.

What’s in style for fall dresses this year?

Gothic glamour is all the rage this year; think Wednesday Addams all grown up, with her signature black dress with a white collar ensemble.

is all the rage this year; think Wednesday Addams all grown up, with her signature black dress with a white collar ensemble. The Barbiecore trend this summer continues into fall, with form-flattering, girly pieces in hot pink.

Barbiecore trend this summer continues into fall, with form-flattering, girly pieces in hot pink. Dark, sultry florals are the fall equivalent of spring florals, particularly with bold color contrast.

are the fall equivalent of spring florals, particularly with bold color contrast. Sweater dresses remain a popular style for fall, from bodycon turtleneck dresses to loose, chunky knits.

Red is fall 2023’s hit color for a statement-making effect. Styles range from sexy, form-fitting pieces to airy, feminine designs. That said, you can’t go wrong with other fall colors, such as yellow and orange.

is fall 2023’s hit color for a statement-making effect. Styles range from sexy, form-fitting pieces to airy, feminine designs. That said, you can’t go wrong with other fall colors, such as yellow and orange. Neutral and muted tones are on-trend this autumn, including white, black, beige, gray and dark green.

are on-trend this autumn, including white, black, beige, gray and dark green. The ’80s have reemerged in the fashion world, with loud, geometric patterns, oversized pieces and metallics.

have reemerged in the fashion world, with loud, geometric patterns, oversized pieces and metallics. Textured pieces are also in this fall, from feathered and fuzzy pieces to lace and beaded elements.

are also in this fall, from feathered and fuzzy pieces to lace and beaded elements. Deep V-necks have made a comeback this year for sultry yet sophisticated looks.

have made a comeback this year for sultry yet sophisticated looks. Ruffles are another sweet trend for fall, especially paired with delicate chiffon fabric.

are another sweet trend for fall, especially paired with delicate chiffon fabric. Belted shirt dresses are another hot trend this year with their casual-meets-preppy aesthetic.

are another hot trend this year with their casual-meets-preppy aesthetic. Off-shoulder dresses have returned for autumn, bringing their charming silhouettes with them.

These fall dresses on Amazon are the height of style

Wdirara Women’s Polka Dots Square-Neck Chiffon Dress

This stunning flare dress comes in 42 colors, but this rich, statement red is particularly in style this season. The polka dot chiffon fabric, high waist and ruched bust make it distinctly feminine.

Prettygarden Women’s Long-Sleeve Ruffle Maxi Dress

We’re really into the bohemian vibes of this flowy maxi dress. We love the chiffon fabric, ruffle details and tie waist for a more form-flattering fit. This rust red polka dot pattern is our favorite, but there are 24 other colors to choose from, too.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Long-Sleeve Classic Wrap Dress

This flattering midi wrap dress easily transitions from day to night. It comes in 11 stylish colors and patterns, including burgundy, Barbiecore pink and black floral.

Homeyee Women’s Collar Business Bodycon Dresses

We imagine this bodycon dress would be an adult Wednesday Addams’ signature look for a party or business meeting. The white collar and sleeves contrast nicely with the black body. You can get it with long or short sleeves, and in a few floral styles, as well.

Rocorose Women’s Turtleneck Ribbed-Knit Sweater Dress

This turtleneck dress is equal parts sexy and comfy, featuring a slim silhouette and ribbed detailing for a textured look. It comes in 30 colors, so it’s easy to pick your favorite.

Verdusa Women’s Long-Sleeve Ribbed Skater Dress

This ribbed skater dress is the kind of piece that never goes out of style. If you want to show off your legs and some subtle cleavage, this pretty-meets-seductive dress is a solid go-to, with 11 color options to choose from.

Vivicastle Women’s Long-Sleeve Tulip Wrap Maxi Dress

With its femme fatale aura, this slit maxi dress is sure to turn heads on a night out. It’s just the right amount of alluring for a cocktail party or romantic date, and it’s available in 27 colors.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Bateau-Neck Wrap Dress

Another versatile day-to-night piece, this wrap dress features a bateau neck and a slightly loose, but still figure-flattering profile. The design comes in nine colors — we love the neutral beige and bold raspberry red, especially.

Cosonsen Women’s Long-Sleeve Waist Ruffle Skater Dress

A slightly different take on the timeless skater dress, this piece has a more feminine aesthetic. It has a flowy, airy feel, with an attractive V-neck, tie waist and ruffle details and is available in 33 colors.

Anrabess Women Crewneck Cable-Knit Sweater Dress

This pullover sweater dress is effortlessly stylish with its cable-knit pattern and casual, oversized design. You can go for a bare leg look or cozy it up with some tights, and there are 23 colors to consider.

Floerns Women’s Boho Square-Neck Flounce-Sleeve Dress

We’re into the flounce sleeve, ruched bust and high waist on this bohemian-style dress. This flowy item comes in 19 colors, and this burnt orange option is perfect for fall.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Relaxed-Fit Belted Shirt Dress

This laidback belted shirt dress has useful pockets and attractive side slits that hit around your mid-thigh. Available in 7seven colors including pretty sage green and lilac, it’s perfect for relaxed office attire or a lunch date.

Floerns Women’s Long-Sleeve Floral-Print Ruffle Dress

Dark floral prints are in for fall, and you can wear this versatile design from the office to a coffee shop date. The collar, high waist and ruffle sleeves are very chic. The dress is available in 35 patterns and color schemes.

Amoretu Women’s Maxi Dress

This off-shoulder maxi dress is not too tight or too loose, with a flowy body and fitted waistline. It even has sneaky pockets, with 18 colors available.

Byinns Women’s Square-Neck Ruffle Dress

This ruffle dress has a slim fit, with a charming tiered design, ruched bust and cuff sleeves. The self-tie open back is a sexy touch, and this yellow floral print brings to mind the beauty of fall leaves. If yellow isn’t your style, you have your pick of 16 other colors.

