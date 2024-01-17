Kim Kardashian’s coveted line is on sale

It’s officially cozy season. The holidays are over. It’s really, really cold outside. There’s nothing to look forward to except several more months of this dismal weather.

So you may as well lean into it. Have nighttime pajamas and daytime pajamas and rotate appropriately until spring. You deserve it. And if you need to outfit your closet for this season, it’s time to head to Nordstrom, where loungewear is on sale — but only for a limited time, so act fast to score these deals on SKIMS, Sweaty Betty and more.

Get cozy with these amazing loungewear deals from Nordstrom

SKIMS Rib Stretch Modal Pajama Pants

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line almost never goes on sale, so this is your chance to grab some coveted pieces at low prices. These stretchy, ribbed pajama pants are wide-legged and roomy for maximum comfort, with a soft, luxe feel to the fabric that reviewers love.

SPANX AirEssentials Wide Leg Pants

SPANX has nailed a difficult balance with these sweats: They’re incredibly warm but also feel light and airy. It’s all thanks to the brand’s spacer fabric that’s specially engineered to feel soft, cushiony and light. The wide-leg fit gives these pants a comfy, casual feel so you can throw them on to go out or stay in.

SPANX Contour Rib 7/8 Leggings

Contour rib leggings from SPANX are legendary for the way they sculpt your body as you wear them — without feeling constricting, thanks to their four-way stretch. Plus, their sweat-wicking fabric makes them perfect for any workout. But we won’t tell if you pick them for a cozy day at home.

Sweaty Betty Harmonise Luxe Sweatshirt

The slouchy neck and dropped-shoulder sleeves on this hoodie give it an extra-cozy, casual silhouette, perfect for throwing on for an extra warm layer on a chilly day, in or out of the house.

Sweaty Betty Rib T-Shirt

With its stretchy, ribbed fabric, this T-shirt follows your shape without feeling clingy, tight or restricting. The fabric’s soft knit is cozy and comfy, making it the perfect base layer for cold days.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Long Sleeve Lounge Shirt & Pants

Matching sets are still the rage this year, and this one from Barefoot Dreams is the ultimate cozy pick for the cold months ahead. Soft shearling fabric and a loose-fitting design make this set something you can cuddle into — almost like an extra blanket you can wear.

UGG Joselyn Lounge Cardigan

Is there anything better than an oversized cardigan when it’s chilly out? This one from UGG is plush and fluffy, perfect for throwing on to run errands — or cuddle up on the couch.

UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot (Women)

These warm, shearling-lined boots are treated to be moisture-resistant and protect against staining, making them perfect to throw on when your feet need some extra coziness.

True & Co Any Wear Lounge Pocket Joggers

You’ll find yourself reaching for these soft, stretchy joggers again and again. They’re a staple piece for any cold-weather wardrobe.

