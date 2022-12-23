Which gifts for a hardcore Marvel fan are best?

From where we’re sitting, it appears that Marvel is taking over the world. Twenty films in with no signs of slowing, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has raked in more than $17.5 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. The brand still makes comic books as well, and the accompanying merchandise juggernaut has never been healthier.

That means if you’re looking for a gift for the hardcore Marvel fan in your life, there has never been a better time. Action figures, waffle makers, dog toys, Bluetooth speakers — they have it all. We’ve included several of our favorites here, that way if half get snapped into oblivion by a certain Mad Titan, you’ve still got options.

(We’re too close to Christmas for some of these gifts to make it in time. But we’re confident they’re unique enough that the person on your list will be willing to wait a couple of extra days to receive their Marvel-themed gift.)

What are the best gifts for a hardcore Marvel fan to buy?

Avengers Hero Inventor Kit

One of the best parts about comics is how they jump-start the imagination. Simply open up a book, boot up a video game, or put on your favorite superhero film, and you’re instantly transported into a fantastical world where anything is possible. This Avengers Hero Inventor Kit can do the same thing in a way that’s both educational and hands-on. It allows younger kids to design their very own superhero gauntlet, complete with sounds, lights and stickers, integrating elements of science, math, art and engineering into one creative exercise.

Deadpool Monopoly

What better way to spice up classic Monopoly than with the snarky, fourth-wall-breaking hijinks of Deadpool? This version includes themed tokens, property spaces, contracts, pouches and “Dumb Luck” cards from Deadpool lore, along with the ability to steal opponents’ money, mercenaries and “Sweet Rides.” Best enjoyed with a plate of chimichangas to share.

How To Draw Comics The Marvel Way

Perfect for comic book artists and casual doodlers alike, this book offers helpful instructions about how to draw comic strips in Marvel’s distinct, expressive style. Illustrated by John Buscema of Spider-Man fame, the book covers a variety of drawing methods and includes valuable lessons from the creative genius behind Marvel’s modern success — Mr. Stan Lee himself. Excelsior!

Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the most well-reviewed video games of 2018, and for good reason. Featuring intuitive combat and incredible web-swinging mechanics, Marvel’s Spider-Man is what fans have been clamoring for since 2004’s Spider-Man 2, and developer Insomniac Games came through with flying colors. The game packs plenty to digest story-wise, too, with members of Spidey’s rogues’ gallery-like Wilson Fisk, Electro, Vulture and Rhino having a tangible impact on the narrative.

Marvel Encyclopedia

You may think you know everything Marvel, but do you really? The all-encompassing Marvel Encyclopedia offers one way to find out, as it packs absolutely everything you need to know in one place. It contains illustrated entries for more than 1,200 heroes and villains, along with descriptions of rivalries, locations and alternate storylines. The title was recently updated to include events from Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War, and it features an intro by Stan Lee.

Thor’s hammer bottle opener

Thor may be the god of thunder, but with this bottle opener, you can be the god of refreshments — if you’re worthy, that is. Modeled after Thor’s magical hammer, the opener is made from ABS+ metal and is about the same size as a mobile phone.

Captain America watch

This Captain America timepiece isn’t just an attractive piece of wristwear, it’s a fitting gift for a hero out of his own time. Subtle yet classy, the smartwatch wears Captain America’s indestructible shield on its face backed by a leather strap.

Infinity Gauntlet comic

With Avengers: Endgame coming out in April 2019, there is no better time to revisit to original Infinity Gauntlet comic. There are some key differences between the comics and films — the breadth of characters in print is much wider, for instance — but reading the story could give you some valuable hints as to how this chapter of Avengers films could end. A true classic.

