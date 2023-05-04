Which high-end gift for your mother-in-law is best?

Despite what some stand-up comedians say, a mother-in-law is a treasured family member who deserves love and attention. They can serve as a surrogate parent when your immediate family is unavailable, help raise your children as a grandmother and in many cases, act as a matriarch for the entire family.

This holiday season, treat your mother-in-law like a queen by finding them a high-end gift that will make their hearts melt. Whether it’s jewelry, designer accessories, perfume, or something a little more personal, it’s easy to find a top-shelf gift for just about any mother-in-law.

Best high-end mother-in-law gifts

Yves Saint Lauren Libre Eau De Parfum

One surefire way to impress your mother-in-law is by picking out a lovely fragrance for them. If you’re unsure about what type of fragrance to choose, stick with comfort notes, like vanilla, musk or soft florals. This eau de parfum embodies a fresh and floral fragrance with notes of orange blossom, lavender and warm vanilla, making it a great choice for most moms.

Available at: Sephora and Kohl’s

YnM Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets offer warmth with an extra layer of comfort and soothing, making them great gifts for almost anyone. YnM makes a luxurious and breathable weighted blanket made with cotton and undetectable glass beads. Designed with quality construction and components, it’s a great natural solution for stress, anxiety and sleeping issues, so your mother-in-law is bound to derive some enjoyment and comfort from it.

Available at: Amazon

BioBidet Bliss BB-2000 Bidet Seat

Although it isn’t common in the United States, the bidet is a staple of bathrooms around the world, and these days it’s easier than ever to convert your home latrine into a refreshing experience. Take your mother-in-law’s cleanliness to the next level with the Bliss BB-2000, an all-in-one toilet upgrade. It features an adjustable heated bidet seat, a deodorizer, a warm air blower and a night light, as well as a 3-in-1 stainless steel nozzle — all of which are easily controlled with the included remote.

Available at: BioBidet and Amazon

Coach Lori Leather Shoulder Bag

One thing most mothers love is a top-notch bag that’s fashionable as well as practical. This Coach shoulder bag is high-quality and high fashion — not to mention, high-capacity. It’s made with genuine leather and has 11-inch adjustable straps, a magnetic snap closure, gold-tone exterior hardware and soft fabric interior lining.

Available at: Macy’s

Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Moisturizer

One solid bet for a mother-in-law’s gift is to buy them something for their daily care that they wouldn’t otherwise spend a high price on, like skin care products. This upgrade of a Clinique favorite is ideal for most skin types — an oil-free gel-cream moisturizer that penetrates deep into the skin’s surface for up to 100 hours of hydration. It features aloe bio-ferment, hyaluronic acid and activated aloe water to keep skin feeling refreshed.

Available at: Ulta Beauty, Kohl’s and Amazon

Macy’s Sapphire and Diamond Cuff Bangle Bracelet

Jewelry is usually a hit with most moms, so your mother-in-law is sure to be satisfied with sapphires. This sterling silver stunner is lined with round-cut diamonds and sapphires that extend most of the length of the bangle, with elegant floral and diamond patterns filling out the center band. Not only is this bracelet shimmering with its vintage motif, but it’s also well-balanced and comfortable.

Available at: Macy’s

Nespresso VertuoLine By Breville With Aeroccino3 Frother

Is your mother-in-law always looking for a caffeine boost on the go? Rather than stuffing her stocking with Starbucks gift cards, invest in a sleek and stylish Nespresso VertuoLine coffee and espresso maker. With the wide array of flavored pods and the included milk frother, your maternal figure will soon feel like a burgeoning barista. It’s easy to operate and brews up to five different cup sizes, from an espresso shot to a full 7.7-ounce coffee.

Available at: Sur La Table

Lenox Barware Tuscany Classics Wine Decanter

This attractive wine decanter is an excellent gift for the mother-in-law who enjoys a nice glass of pinot noir at the end of their day. Its design is simultaneously modern and classic with a curvaceous body and flared neck. Featuring a stylish stopper and central hole for easy handling, make sure your mom handles this glass decanter with care and limits it to hand washing.

Available at: Amazon

Macy’s Textured Hoop Earrings

Earrings are another great gift idea for the family matriarch that loves to shine. Made with a stunning diamond-cut design, these textured earrings are available in 10-karat gold, white gold and rose gold. Rather than drawing attention with a bold statement piece, your mother-in-law will impress her peers with a subdued-yet-chic style. The best part? It comes ready to present in an attractive red gift box.

Available at: Macy’s

Imarku Japanese Knife Set

One of the best ways to upgrade your mother-in-law’s kitchen is with a new high-end knife set, and Japanese blades are always a sharp investment. This 16-piece set is made with German standard steel for prolonged durability and sharpness, with rich brownish-red artificial pakkawood handles that are hand-polished for a comfortable grip. It comes complete with six steak knives, a Santoku knife, two sizes of chef’s knives and more, plus an attractive block for safe storage.

Available at: Amazon

“State of Terror”: A Novel by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny

Is your mother-in-law a fan of both thrilling mysteries and strong female leaders? Look no further than this highly-anticipated first work of fiction from the former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, writing in tandem with her personal favorite author. Drawing from her unique perspective as a Washington insider, Clinton infuses the novel with realism and intrigue while multiple award-winning and New York Times Bestseller Louise Penny directs the action with her signature style. It’s available as a paperback or as an Audible audiobook.

Available at: Amazon

