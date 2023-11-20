Find refrigerators from LG, Samsung and GE for a bargain

A refrigerator is a big purchase, so putting off replacing a tired old one is understandable. However, with the best Black Friday refrigerator deals, now is the time to save hundreds of dollars on one.

We at BestReviews have tested, researched and reviewed thousands of products over the years, and we’ve been scouring the web for the best refrigerator deals of Black Friday 2023. The big day is on Nov. 24, but there are already some top-notch early deals. Some of our favorites include the LG French Door Smart Refrigerator and the Samsung Side-by-Side Refrigerator.

French door refrigerator deals

French door refrigerators have a large, two-door fridge up top and a pull-out freezer down below. The top fridge is wide and spacious, while the freezer tends to have several drawers or compartments to help you stay organized.

30% OFF

With a generous 29-cubic-foot capacity, this refrigerator is perfect for large households. It has a water dispenser built into the exterior of the fridge door and an ice maker in the freezer. The fridge has four shelves, two crispers and six door bins.

27% OFF

You can make four types of ice using the ice maker in the freezer drawer. There’s also a water dispenser in the fridge door. It has a huge capacity of 31 cubic feet and is designed to cool evenly across the whole fridge.

Other French door refrigerator deals worth checking out

The internal water dispenser on the GE French Door Refrigerator gives it a sleeker look from the outside. 31% OFF

The Hamilton Beach HBF1662 French Door Refrigerator has a counter-depth design so it sits flush with kitchen counters. 11% OFF

Side-by-side refrigerator deals

Side-by-side refrigerators have a full-height fridge on one side and a full-height freezer on the other. You can find some great Black Friday side-by-side refrigerator deals.

31% OFF

Thanks to its roomy 27.4-cubic-foot capacity, this refrigerator can fit plenty of groceries. It dispenses water, cubed ice and crushed ice. Multivent technology helps keep every shelf of the fridge evenly cool.

28% OFF

The electronic display and control panel lets you precisely monitor and control the temperature of both the fridge and freezer compartments. We like that the external dispenser gives you water, crushed ice and cubed ice. It has a very respectable capacity of 25.1 cubic feet.

Other side-by-side refrigerator deals worth checking out

We love the storage options of the Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator, including the deli drawer and adjustable door bins. 25% OFF

The flat panel design and stainless steel finish of this LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator makes it a stylish choice. 30% OFF

Top-freezer refrigerator deals

Top-freezer refrigerators consist of a large fridge compartment with a smaller freezer compartment above. They’re not as wide as side-by-side or French door models, so they’re great for compact kitchens.

24% OFF

With a capacity of 23.8 cubic feet, this refrigerator is larger than many other top-freezer models. The internal water dispenser means you have easy access to cold water. The crisper drawers control humidity levels to keep your produce fresh for longer.

Other top-freezer refrigerator deals worth checking out

We appreciate the flexibility of the adjustable shelving in the Insignia Top-Freezer Refrigerator. 15% OFF

The frameless shelves of the Whirlpool Top-Freezer Refrigerator give you more storage space. 28% OFF

With its compact size, the Frigidaire Top-Freezer Refrigerator is great for small kitchens. 17% OFF

Bottom-freezer refrigerator deals

Bottom-freezer refrigerators have the larger fridge compartment up top with a smaller freezer compartment below it. Some people find this configuration more convenient, especially if they don’t use their freezer a lot.

31% OFF

We like the design of this bottom-freezer refrigerator, with its pull-out freezer with drawers for storage and roomy fridge compartment with adjustable shelves. It has an ice maker in the freezer compartment with a water filtration system to remove unwanted chemicals from your ice.

Other bottom-freezer refrigerator deals worth checking out

The LG Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator has some great features, including a smart cooling system and an ice maker. 17% OFF

If you’re looking for an affordable bottom-freezer model, consider the Insignia Bottom Freezer Refrigerator. 25% OFF

The Frigidaire Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator is small but well-designed. 24% OFF

Who has the best Black Friday refrigerator deals?

Best Buy probably has the best Black Friday refrigerator deals. It has a lot of refrigerators to choose from, many of which have steep discounts. Amazon has some refrigerator deals for Black Friday, but it isn’t the best retailer for large appliances.

What to consider when buying refrigerators?

Refrigerator type: There are four main types of refrigerator: French door, side-by-side, top-freezer and bottom-freezer. It’s up to you to decide which is right for you.

There are four main types of refrigerator: French door, side-by-side, top-freezer and bottom-freezer. It’s up to you to decide which is right for you. Capacity: Consider what kind of capacity you need for you and your household. For instance, a four-person household needs a minimum of 20 cubic feet.

Consider what kind of capacity you need for you and your household. For instance, a four-person household needs a minimum of 20 cubic feet. Counter-depth: Counter-depth fridges sit flush with a standard kitchen counter for a built-in look.

Counter-depth fridges sit flush with a standard kitchen counter for a built-in look. Bundles: You can sometimes save money by purchasing appliance bundles. So, if you’re redoing your kitchen or need to replace multiple appliances, this can be a good option.

You can sometimes save money by purchasing appliance bundles. So, if you’re redoing your kitchen or need to replace multiple appliances, this can be a good option. Retailer voucher codes: Some retailers have additional voucher codes or give you money off your first purchase, saving you even more than the standard Black Friday discounts.

Why trust our recommendations?

BestReviews has been around since 2014 and, in this time, we’ve researched and reviewed hundreds of refrigerators. We search high and low for the best deals — and these deals are checked and double-checked by various writers and editorial staff. Around Black Friday, we regularly update this article so that it shows the latest deals and biggest discounts.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.