What gifts for a college grad are best?

Best gift ideas for a college grad

DOSS Touch Wireless Bluetooth V4.0 Portable Speaker with HD Sound and Bass

A portable speaker lets you take your music anywhere, and in the case of the DOSS Touch Wireless speaker, the waterproof design means the user can battle the elements while setting the mood. This high-quality speaker reaches impressive volume levels despite its small size.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Any photographer, amateur or professional, would be happy to receive this DSLR camera. With all of the features you need for high-quality photography, this is a camera that could last for decades.

Apple Watch SE

The latest Apple Watch features a slightly bigger screen that most users find to be the best improvement yet. If your college grad also has an iPhone, pairing the two devices is easy.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones

Wireless headphones with noise cancellation are perfect for traveling by plane or commuting in a busy city, and these Bose QuietComfort headphones are among the best available. The intuitive controls and 20 hours of battery life make them perfect for long stretches.

Kindle Oasis

With the end of classes comes a lot more time for leisure reading, and an e-reader is an easy way to gain access to millions of titles anywhere. We recommend the Kindle Oasis, which stands out for its lightweight design and crisp display.

Mountainsmith Sun-Shelters 3 Person 3 Season Tent

For the outdoors-lover grad who enjoys hiking and camping, a reliable three-person tent is a gift that can last for years. This Mountainsmith tent is rugged enough for three-season camping, light enough for long hikes and is easy to set up.

3D Robotics Solo Quadcopter

The latest drones are easy to control and capable of capturing high-quality video. This 3D Robotics Quadcopter is a great choice for a first time drone user. It’s affordable drone but still has an HD camera.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot is the latest generation of smart speakers and it’s the easiest one to us. In addition, the high-quality speaker is supported by an excellent subwoofer. It’s perfect for a new grad’s first apartment.

Keurig K55 Coffee Maker

A single-cup coffee is great for anyone who needs to conserve space and only brews for themselves. The Keurig K55 is one of the easiest to use.

Instant Pot DUO Mini 3 Quart

An Instant Pot offers a quick way to cook meals while eliminating the need to constantly check on your food. This smaller model is ideal for young professionals learning to cook for themselves.

Zwillings J. A. Henckels Twin Signature 19-Piece Knife Block Set

It’s easy to accumulate a mixed bunch of knives when you are young and have your first apartment: that’s why a proper knife set and block, like this versatile Zwillings set, makes for a great gift that will be used for decades.

Riedel VINUM Wine Glasses

A set of wine glasses is a gift that can be cherished for years to come, so your new grad will think of you long after the celebration We love this Riedel set because they are dishwasher safe and are made from high quality crystal.

Golden Cycles Single Speed Fixed Gear Bike

Not only are classic fixie bikes trendy, they’re also a great way for any city commuter to get around. This Golden Cycles fixie stands out for its simple yet modern design and lightweight frame that makes it perfect for covering short distances.

Official GRE Super Power Pack

If your college grad isn’t done with school, this GRE guide is an excellent tool to give them the skills and confidence they need to nail the test on the first shot. Since this book comes right from the test makers themselves, it’s hard to find a better option.

Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion HS

For the world traveler, a good set of luggage can last for thousands of miles. We like this Samsonite set for the secure hard-shell exterior and 360-degree spinner wheels that make carrying your belongings easy.

Weighted Idea Sensory Weighted Blanket

A weighted blanket can foster sound sleeping and help combat sleep disorders like insomnia. The Weighted Idea blanket is a luxurious option that features seven layers of comfort and evenly distributed beads.

Samsonite Colombian Leather Flap-Over Messenger Bag

A messenger bag offers a classic look and plenty of storage for items like laptops, pens, and notepads. For something professional that is also well-suited to day-to-day use, this Samsonite messenger bag is a popular choice with high quality genuine cowhide leather.

2022 Apple TV 4K (64GB)

As more and more young adults opt to ditch cable in favor of streaming, it’s clear that services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are here to stay. Apple TV is an affordable and easy-to-use option that works well for those with other Apple devices, though it can stand on its own.

Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV

With 4K TVs serving as the current benchmark for high quality screens, they will still look crisp and colorful in several years. We recommend this Samsung QLED 4K TV to serve as the centerpiece of any living room.

Sunon Collection 5-Shelf Wood Bookcase

Whether it’s used for actually displaying books or just decorating a home, a bookcase is a piece of furniture that can stay with someone for decades. If your college grad is a big reader or just appreciates a place to display photos and other decorations, this Sunon Collection is an excellent solid wood bookcase.

