Which PetSmart dog crate is best?

PetSmart is the go-to store for many people when buying pet supplies. They are known for selling quality products that they have vetted for both safety and reliability. If you are in the market for a dog crate, you’ll find that PetSmart offers more than enough variety to suit just about every dog breed and need.

When choosing a dog crate, two of the most important things to consider are the size of your dog and your intended usage for the crate. After that, you’ll want to look at other features, such as the type of latch it uses, how many openings it has, the material it is made from and whether or not it is collapsible for compact storage when not in use.

For those looking for a dog crate for home use or for transporting their dog in the back of a vehicle, the M-Pets Double-Door Wire Dog Crate stands out in many of the above regards. It has two doors for easy entry and exit and features a handle on top. Plus, it collapses flat so you can easily store it in a closet or under the bed.

What to know before you buy a PetSmart dog crate

Usage

It is important to understand that crates should be used as training tools or to provide your dog with a place they feel safe and comfortable. They may also be used for airline or vehicle travel to keep your dog safe. They should never be used as a form of punishment.

Crates are very useful when housebreaking a dog or teaching them not to chew on furniture. They can also be used for short periods of containment for dogs that get overly excited when guests first arrive. In all of these instances, the crate is simply a temporary tool that you can use as you work on correcting their behavior through training.

Crates are also useful for providing your dog with a comfortable place of their own where they can go to relax without being disturbed. If you want your dog to feel happy and safe when in their crate though, it is vital that you help them make positive associations with it. You can do this by giving them treats or their favorite toy when inside the crate.

Size

A crate should offer just enough space for your dog to stand, sit and lie down comfortably, as well as turn around. The best way to determine how big of a crate to buy for your dog is by taking a few of their measurements with a tape measure. First, measure your dog from the tip of its nose to the base of its tail. Then, have them sit or stand and measure the distance from the floor to the top of its head. Add about 4 to 6 inches to each of these measurements and you’ll have the ideal crate size for your dog.

Features to look for in a quality PetSmart dog crate

Openings

Dog crates may have a single opening on the front, or they may have several openings including one on the side and the top. Having an opening on both the front and the side increases a crate’s versatility in regards to placement. A top opening is helpful for people with small dogs who may want to reach down into the crate to lift their dog out.

Latch

The latch is a vital component of a crate because it is what keeps the door securely closed. Most wire crates feature a basic sliding latch. If looking for a bit more security, you may want to opt for one with angled tips on the sliding bar. Plastic crates may feature slide or squeeze latches. The latter are more secure and the best choice if you’ll be using the crate for airline travel. Fabric crates generally have zippers, which are the easiest for determined dogs to open.

Divider panel

Divider panels allow you to customize the interior size of a crate. These are useful for people who want to buy a large crate for their puppy but only give them as much space as they need to fit their growing body.

Removable pan

It is not uncommon for young or elderly dogs to have accidents in their crate. A removable pan makes it easy to clean the floor of the crate without having to try and awkwardly reach inside of it.

Collapsible

If you want to store your crate out of the way when not in use, consider purchasing a collapsible model. These should be just as sturdy as non-collapsible models when set up, but they allow for compact storage in a closet or under a bed when not in use.

How much can you expect to spend on a PetSmart dog crate

Depending on the size and materials used, most PetSmart dog crates cost $35-$299.

PetSmart dog crate FAQ

How do I get my dog used to the crate?

A. There are a few tricks you can use to get your dog used to and happy to be inside their crate. When you first get the crate, put a couple of treats inside of it and allow them to enter and inspect it on their own time. Next, put a bed and a favorite chew toy inside of it. As your dog gets used to entering the crate to chew on the toy, periodically close the door for short periods of time and then let it out again before it gets restless. Slowly, you can work up to longer periods of time as your dog gets more comfortable in the crate.

Should I put my dog in a crate at night?

A. For housebroken dogs that don’t chew on furniture and other items, it usually isn’t necessary to crate them at night. That said, some dogs may enjoy sleeping in their crate because they feel it is a safe space. For these dogs, you can put a bed or some blankets in the crate and leave the door open so they can enter and exit as they please.

What is the best PetSmart dog crate to buy?

Top PetSmart dog crate

M-Pets Double-Door Wire Dog Crate

What you need to know: With a sturdy wire construction and double-door design, this M-Pets crate is functional and made to last.

What you’ll love: It has two doors with slide bolts for easy access, and it can be collapsed when not in use for compact storage. It comes with a plastic pan to make cleanup easy as well as a divider panel to make the area smaller for puppies.

What you should consider: It is easy to pinch your fingers when folding and unfolding it.

Where to buy: Sold by PetSmart

Top PetSmart dog crate for the money

Top Paw Indoor & Outdoor Portable Dog Crate

What you need to know: If you need something easily portable for use at home and on the road, this fabric model with a wire frame fits the bill.

What you’ll love: It has large mesh windows on all four sides that allow for plenty of airflow. There is also an accessory storage pouch on the exterior and an easy-access door on the top.

What you should consider: It isn’t very strong and is best for dogs that don’t try to escape their crates.

Where to buy: Sold by PetSmart

Worth checking out

Petmate Ultra Vari Dog Kennel

What you need to know: A good choice for use at home and when traveling, this plastic crate meets most airline restrictions and offers 360-degree ventilation.

What you’ll love: The secure squeeze latch is easy for people to open but impossible for dogs. Also, it features an interior moat so pets that have an accident inside won’t have to sit in a puddle of their own mess.

What you should consider: It takes up a lot of storage space when not in use.

Where to buy: Sold by PetSmart and Amazon

