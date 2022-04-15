Which mittens for kids are best?

It’s important to choose warm mittens for kids, not just to keep your children’s hands warm but so that you don’t have to listen all winter to them complaining about having cold hands. This way your child will be happy, you’ll be happy and you can enjoy some cold-weather fun.

Think about how warm your child’s mittens need to be and whether waterproofing would come in handy. Burton Youth Vent Mittens are great for winter sports and very cold weather.

What to know before you buy mittens for kids

Knit vs. waterproof

You’ll find two main types of mittens: knit mittens and waterproof mittens. Which your child needs depends on the weather where you are.

Waterproof: If you live where ice and snow are realities for much of the winter, waterproof mittens are a must-have. Whether sledding, having snowball fights or simply trying to walk to school without freezing, your kid will have dry hands. The mittens should also be well-insulated for warmth.

If you live where ice and snow are realities for much of the winter, waterproof mittens are a must-have. Whether sledding, having snowball fights or simply trying to walk to school without freezing, your kid will have dry hands. The mittens should also be well-insulated for warmth. Knit: Knit mittens can be chunky or thin, made from wool or synthetic yarn. They’re great for chilly but fairly dry days where bulky waterproof mittens would be unnecessarily warm and restrictive.

Size

Unless they’re extremely stretchy, kids mittens aren’t one-size-fits-all. Rather, they come in several sizes to fit children of most ages.

Some manufacturers list the sizes by age group, which makes it easier to find the right size. Others list named sizes, such as small, medium and large. In these cases, you’ll need to check the sizing chart to find mittens that will fit your little one.

Length

Standard mittens reach around wrist length, but longer versions can reach the mid-forearm. Extra-long mittens are usually waterproof , so this offers some additional protection from moisture that comes in handy when digging around in the snow to form the perfect snowball.

What to look for in quality mittens for kids

Connecting string

Some mittens have a string that connects the two. This string is designed to be threaded through the arms of a coat, behind the wearer’s back. It means that if kids take their mittens off while playing, they won’t drop to the floor and get wet or lost. These strings are sometimes fixed and sometimes detachable.

Elastic or adjustable wrists

Mittens should have elastic or an adjustable strap at the wrist to help get a good fit, keep the mittens from sliding off and to keep snow from getting inside. Elastic is convenient but can lose its stretch over time, while adjustable straps let wearers get the fit just right but add an extra step to putting them on.

Ease of cleaning

Ideally, choose mittens that are machine-washable and can either be tumble dried or will air dry quickly.

Touchscreen compatible

While it might not be a concern for young kids, older children may need touchscreen compatible mittens so they can more easily use their phone while out and about. It’s still somewhat awkward to use a phone while wearing touchscreen-compatible mittens, but it isn’t impossible.

How much you can expect to spend on mittens for kids

Most cost roughly $5-$20, but some high-end kids mittens cost as much as $50 a pair.

Mittens for kids FAQ

Are mittens better than gloves for kids?

A. Both have their pros and cons. While gloves let kids retain more dexterity and fine motor skills, mittens keep hands warmer by not separating the fingers and are easier to get on. For most kids, mittens are a better choice, unless they’re taking part in activities that require use of their fingers individually or that just aren’t possible in mittens.

How do you get mittens on young kids?

A. It can be a nightmare getting mittens on toddlers or young children when they don’t want to comply. It’s easier if the mittens open up widely at the wrist so you don’t have to squeeze a child’s hand into them.

Some parents and caregivers make it into a game. For instance, you could say, “I bet you can’t get your mittens on before I count to 10.” Or you could hold the mitten open and suggest the child touches your nose through the mitten, encouraging them to stick their hand straight in there.

What are the best mittens for kids to buy?

Top mittens for kids

Burton Youth Vent Mittens

What you need to know: These warm, waterproof mittens are perfect for snowy days and winter sports.

What you’ll love: The fabric is somewhat breathable to prevent overheating and features a zippered vent that also doubles as a pocket for hand warmers. The palms and thumbs are touchscreen compatible. They come in youth sizes from X-small to X-large.

What you should consider: The sizes run slightly small, so it’s worth buying one size larger than you think you need.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mittens for kids for the money

Menoly Magic Stretch Mittens

What you need to know: Thanks to their extreme stretchability, these mittens easily fit kids from 2-5.

What you’ll love: You get four pairs in a pack, so you don’t need to worry too much about kids losing them. They’re easy to put on and take off. They’re good for moderately cold days, keeping hands warm without overheating.

What you should consider: They aren’t waterproof, so they’re not a good choice for playing in snow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

N’Ice Caps Kids Mittens

What you need to know: Waterproof and well-insulated, they’re great for cold and snowy weather.

What you’ll love: They’re available in a wide selection of sizes, the smallest for ages 1-2 and the largest for ages 10-12. You can choose from an impressive 39 colors and prints, so there’s something to suit all kids.

What you should consider: They aren’t the most durable mittens, so you may need to replace them after just one winter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.