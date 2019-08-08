Trubble is brewing in Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What better way to enjoy a park than with a cold beer and food?

Trubble Riverside Cafe and Tap will hold its grand opening along side the opening of Promenade Park Friday evening in downtown Fort Wayne.

Trubble Brewing is a locally owned company that prides itself on brewing its own beers. The company first opened on Broadway in Fort Wayne in 2015. Trubble Riverside Cafe and Tap is located inside Promenade Park and is the company’s second location.

The menu in the park will differ from the Broadway location. For those looking to grab lunch on the go, the brewery will have several menu options including wraps, sandwiches, and salads. The riverside location will have a variety of Trubble beers on tap, as well as wine slushies.

You can enjoy your food and drink inside the cafe or out on the patio and bier garden. Both the brewery and the beir garden are kid-friendly. Walking around the entire park with a beer is prohibited, though.

A freshly poured Trubble beer

Entrance to Trubble Riverside Cafe and Tap in Promenade Park

Inside seating at Trubble Riverside Cafe and Tap

Order your food inside and when it is ready, you will receive a text message.

Trubble Brewing’s chicken salad

Trubble Brewing’s Burrito Bowl with chicken

Beir garden

The riverside location will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during warm weather. Owner Keli Hankee said Trubble Brewing is considering staying opening year-round if the business is there.

To learn more about Trubble Brewing, click here.