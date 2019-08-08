There are lots of parking options when visiting Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Promenade Park is set to open to the public on Friday, August 9, with grand opening activities planned throughout the weekend. If you plan on visiting downtown’s newest attraction, there are plenty of parking options.

The park is located north of Superior Street between Harrison and Wells streets along the St. Marys River.

Your first option may be to try to find parking on the street, which is free on nights and weekends. Or you can park at one of the many locations shown on the map below.