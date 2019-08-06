Rocker Stevie Redstone to headline Promenade Park opening; 6 other acts on bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nationally known singer-songwriter Stevie Redstone has been tabbed as the headlining act at the grand opening of Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne Friday night.

Redstone, whose classic ’60s and ’70s sound marries Motown and jazz, has opened for icons like The Who and Elvis Costello. His new album ‘Shot In The Dark’ was released in May.

He’ll play on the Harlow Enterprises Floating Stage on the St. Marys River, between the Wells Street Bridge and the Harrison Street Bridge, at 10 p.m., the highlight of a grand opening lineup that features six other acts.

Doors for the new Promenade Park open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with an official ribbon cutting set for 6:20 p.m. The music and entertainment starts after that!

The rest of the Friday night (Arts and Culture Day) entertainment at the new Promenade Park includes:

El Camino Hot Tub — 7 p.m. at the Sweetwater Bandshell

The Fort Wayne-based seven-piece funk rock band brings “high-energy grooves and heavily improv-driven performances,” according to their Facebook page. Count on feeling positive vibes and the urge to dance.

Fort Wayne Children’s Choir Youth Chorale — 7:30 p.m. at the Sweetwater Bandshell

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir features some of the Summit City’s finest young voices. The choir exemplifies “artistic and education excellence for children from diverse backgrounds,” according to their Facebook page. Come for the beautiful sound, stay to be inspired.

Secret Mezzanine — 8 p.m. at the Sweetwater Bandshell

Fort Wayne-based alt-rockers Secret Mezzamine play original hits and covers of alternative rock, classic rock, contemporary and folk. Their sound is influenced by the likes of The Black Keys, Jimi Hendrix, Jack Johnson and The Beatles, according to their Facebook page. You’ll enjoy their authenticity and energy.

Broken Pencil Improv — 8:30 p.m. at the Sweetwater Bandshell

Broken Pencil Improv (Facebook)

Broken Pencil is a Fort Wayne-based improv performance group. The troupe has appeared at comedy venues, art spaces and brick walls around the area, according to their Facebook page. If you like laughs and antics, you’ll enjoy Broken Pencil.

The Legendary Trainhoppers — 9 p.m. at the Sweetwater Bandshell

Based in Fort Wayne, The Legendary Trainhoppers are a six-piece Americana band who’ve developed quite a following. The band has performed with the Avett Brothers, Cactus Blossoms, Charlie Daniels and David Grisman, according to their Facebook page. Come expecting genuine music with bits of country, roots rock, folk, gospel and bluegrass.

Maumee, Mary, & Joseph Comedy — 9:30 p.m. at the Sweetwater Bandshell

Maumee, Mary, & Joseph Comedy (Facebook)

Promising “laughs for all ages,” comedians from around Fort Wayne come together for the funnies and chuckles and flat-out belly laughs. The Maumee, Mary & Joseph Comedy Festival was Fort Wayne’s first-ever comedy festival, launched in 2017. Next year’s festival is set for April 16-18 in downtown Fort Wayne.