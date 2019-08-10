Promenade Park grand opening celebration day 2 outlook

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The celebration continues for the grand opening of Promenade Park.
Day 2’s theme is “recreation.” You’ll be able to find many outdoor, physical activities at the park.
For the full schedule of events, click here.
