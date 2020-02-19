What is the Past the Forecast podcast?

Past the Forecast Podcast
Past the Forecast is a show about weather, and other stuff tied to the weather. We’ll go beyond temperature and precipitation and talk about how weather and your life go hand-in-hand. We’ll break down major weather events, explain why we botched last Tuesday’s forecast, and answer your weather questions. Whatever the weather, we’ll find a way to make it fun. Hosted by WANE 15 meteorologists Adam Solarczyk and Joe Strus.

You can find the podcast here on the Past the Forecast page on wane.com and soon just about anywhere podcasts are found including Apple Podcasts and Google Play.

