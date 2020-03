Even with the COVID-19 pandemic consuming much of our lives, Adam and Joe stay positive in this episode. They touch on Severe Weather Week and how to make sure you stay safe with some important reminders. In the “What the Hail!?” segment, the discussion delves into placing bets on the weather in lieu of sports betting. And for the viewer question segment, you’ll learn the difference between climate and weather.

Past the Forecast – Episode 5

