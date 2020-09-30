Past the Forecast – Episode 33

Winds of Change! Past the Forecast

The winds of change have brought the coolest air of the season to the region, which begs the question, "will it ever warm up again?"  Adam and Joe tackle that question and explain what the "second season" of severe weather is as it pertains to the Great Lakes region. In "What the Hail," the guys talk about the mysterious fireball spotted in the sky in the early morning of the last day of September. Plus, the rain canceled golf plans this week so Adam and Joe broke out the vintage Sega Genesis for their links fix. 
  1. Winds of Change!
  2. Tropical Cyclone Monster Mash
  3. Just the two of us!
  4. When Alpha comes after Wilfred
  5. It's time for another special guest!

