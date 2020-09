Past the Forecast – Episode 30

It’s been an active hurricane season and there’s a risk we could run out of names. In this episode Adam and Joe explain why we could see some hurricanes named for Greek letters of the alphabet. Plus there’s talk of hummingbird heart rates, poor football weather, and wild temperature swings, particularly a recent one in Denver. It’s all punctuated by special guest and WANE 15 lifer Joe Carroll who shares how things have changed since he got in the business many moons ago.