Past the Forecast – Episode 28

Hurricane Laura and the Farmer's Almanac winter outlook – Past the Forecast

With Hurricane Laura bearing down on the coasts of Texas and Louisiana, Adam and Joe discuss the potential impact ahead of it making landfall and tackle a question from the inbox regarding how the strength of hurricanes is determined. The Farmers' Almanac winter outlook has been released, but does it have any credence on what happens when the weather turns colder? And how early is too early when it comes to Halloween and Christmas decorations.