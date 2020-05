Adam and Joe recap a wild stretch of weather for the region, which included the first 80° day of the year, followed by record cold, and severe thunderstorms. They then briefly discuss hurricane season and how this year marks six years in a row of tropical development prior to June 1st. In “What the Hail”, Adam and Joe react to news from the European Space Agency, which includes the plan to use human urine as an ingredient for concrete when building on the moon.