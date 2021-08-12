Newsfeed Now: Newborn found inside dresser in alley; Man nurtures passion for pencil drawings

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – A viral video showing a San Diego sheriff’s deputy nearly dying after being exposed to fentanyl is drawing skepticism in the medical community. Experts say fentanyl overdoses don’t happen the way it’s depicted in the video.

See the full story on NewsNation

Doctors are learning more about the ongoing health effects of COVID-19, the main ones include the loss of taste and smell.

See the full story on WHNT

A sign at a Missouri donut shop received some pushback from customers. It read “stop importing COVID from Mexico unmask truth.” Even though it’s been changed, some people say they are still disappointed with the owners.

See the full story on FOX 4 Kansas City

A woman in Chicago found a newborn inside a dresser in an alley, while she looking for recyclable materials near trash cans. Authorities say the woman held onto the child until paramedics arrived.

See the full story on Chicago’s Very Own WGN 9

A father’s newfound talent inspired him to create portrait pencil drawings.

See the full story on FOX8