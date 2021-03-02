Newsfeed Now: First Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines shipped out; Sisters separated by adoption find each other by chance

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- After getting emergency use approval from the federal government over the weekend, millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine are en route to points across the country.

See the full story now on WOOD TV.

Other stories in today’s show:

VCU FRATERNITY SUSPENDED FOLLOWING STUDENT’S DEATH: The Virginia Commonwealth University chapter of Delta Chi has been suspended following the death of a 19-year-old freshman.

Adam Oakes, 19, of Loudoun County, died in an incident linked to the fraternity.

The Richmond Police Department said officers were called Saturday morning to the 100 block of West Clay Street at 9:16 a.m. for a report of a person down. When officers arrived they said they found Oakes down and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD said the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

See the full story now on ABC 8NEWS.

CHILD ELECTROCUTED WHILE BAREFOOT IN THE RAIN: A child was electrocuted while playing in the rain near downtown Nashville Sunday night.

The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 the child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

See the full story now on WKRN.

14-YEAR-OLD FALLS FROM ROOF, CONTRACTOR CITED: Terrifying video released by the Berea Police Department shows a 14-year-old boy falling off a roof while doing construction on a townhome.

Police said the boy was critically injured in the accident, which happened back in December. Now, the company he was working for is in trouble with OSHA.

See the full story now on FOX 8.

NEIGHBOR STRIKES BACK AGAINST REPEATED PORCH PIRATE: One man is fighting back against porch pirates his own way, leaving them with a nasty surprise.

His South End neighborhood has had an issue with packages going missing, but if the thief opens up one of the packages set up a decoy, they’re in for a surprise.

David Seaman has been the target of more than he would like. In fact, in the last week or so, he says he’s been hit three separate times.

See the full story now on FOX46.

SISTERS SEPARATED BY ADOPTION FIND EACH OTHER BY CHANCE: They look alike, sound alike and even have the same tattoo. But even with those stark similarities, adoption paperwork said it was impossible they could be sisters until a DNA test nine years later proved otherwise.

See the full story now on WTNH News 8.