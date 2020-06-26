Newsfeed Now: Coronavirus surge; Tiger King comic series

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – When Texas began lifting coronavirus restrictions, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t wear a mask. He wouldn’t let mayors enact extra precautions during one of America’s swiftest efforts to reopen. He pointed out that the White House backed his plan and gave assurances there were safe ways to go out again. Two months later, a sharp reversal is unfolding as infections surge. KXAN’s Wes Rapaport joins the conversation.

TSA agent Patrisa Johnson assist travelers as they clear security for flights out of Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Other stories in today’s show:

DON’T VOTE FOR DAD: A Michigan House of Representatives candidate is getting a lot of attention in the state and across the country — but it’s not his campaign that’s generating buzz. WOOD’s Barton Deiters reports.

Michigan 73rd House District candidate Robert Regan, a Republican. (June 25, 2020)

TIGER KING COMIC: The “Tiger King” saga that gripped the nation earlier this year thanks to a Netflix documentary continues in an all-new comic book released this week. WFLA’s Sarafina Brooks reports.

