(Stacker) The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Indiana using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see if any of these zip codes from your home state sound familiar.

#50. 46741 (Grabill)

– Typical home value: $257,946

— 47.5% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +15.7%

– 5 year home value change: +44.9%

– 10 year home value change: +72.3%

– Pictured: 2605 Westward Dr, Fort Wayne ($84,999, 2 bedrooms)

#49. 46167 (Pittsboro)

– Typical home value: $259,413

— 48.3% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +9.6%

– 5 year home value change: +35.4%

– 10 year home value change: +51.0%

– Pictured: 181 Woodland Hills Dr, Pittsboro ($649,900, 4 bedrooms)

#48. 46256 (Indianapolis)

– Typical home value: $261,812

— 49.7% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +12.5%

– 5 year home value change: +37.1%

– 10 year home value change: +54.6%

– Pictured: 8090 Sargent Rd, Indianapolis ($1.8 million, 4 bedrooms)

#47. 46538 (Leesburg)

– Typical home value: $262,513

— 50.1% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +8.1%

– 5 year home value change: +35.3%

– 10 year home value change: +31.8%

– Pictured: 3860 E Forest Glen Ave, Leesburg ($2.7 million, 6 bedrooms)

#46. 46034 (Cicero)

– Typical home value: $263,235

— 50.5% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +8.8%

– 5 year home value change: +35.6%

– 10 year home value change: +55.6%

– Pictured: 1955 E 226th St, Cicero ($1.4 million, 3 bedrooms)

#45. 46250 (Indianapolis)

– Typical home value: $263,629

— 50.7% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +13.3%

– 5 year home value change: +41.9%

– 10 year home value change: +59.9%

– Pictured: 4735 Ellery Ln, Indianapolis ($2.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#44. 46307 (Crown Point)

– Typical home value: $263,734

— 50.8% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +7.0%

– 5 year home value change: +31.8%

– 10 year home value change: +41.7%

– Pictured: 1150 Greenview Pl, Crown Point ($2.1 million, 4 bedrooms)

#43. 46075 (Whitestown)

– Typical home value: $264,044

— 51.0% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +6.7%

– 5 year home value change: +33.4%

– 10 year home value change: +49.4%

– Pictured: 5057 Brighton Dr, Whitestown ($495,000, 5 bedrooms)

#42. 47124 (Greenville)

– Typical home value: $264,228

— 51.1% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +8.6%

– 5 year home value change: +42.0%

– 10 year home value change: +67.4%

– Pictured: 9496 Highway 150, Greenville ($214,900, 3 bedrooms)

#41. 47468 (Unionville)

– Typical home value: $264,572

— 51.3% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +9.5%

– 5 year home value change: +29.7%

– 10 year home value change: +39.7%

– Pictured: 4765 Idalawn Dr, Unionville ($515,000, 2 bedrooms)

#40. 47408 (Bloomington)

– Typical home value: $264,798

— 51.4% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +7.6%

– 5 year home value change: +39.2%

– 10 year home value change: +48.1%

– Pictured: 2100 E Guinness Ct, Bloomington ($1.9 million, 4 bedrooms)

#39. 46181 (Trafalgar)

– Typical home value: $265,294

— 51.7% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +12.3%

– 5 year home value change: +42.4%

– 10 year home value change: +60.8%

– Pictured: 3292 S 475 W, Trafalgar ($949,000, 7 bedrooms)

#38. 46385 (Valparaiso)

– Typical home value: $267,815

— 53.1% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +9.3%

– 5 year home value change: +29.8%

– 10 year home value change: +44.6%

– Pictured: 234 W 166 S, Valparaiso ($2.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

#37. 46038 (Fishers)

– Typical home value: $268,043

— 53.3% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +10.6%

– 5 year home value change: +36.2%

– 10 year home value change: +55.6%

– Pictured: 6310 E 106th St, Fishers ($1.8 million, 6 bedrooms)

#36. 47022 (Guilford)

– Typical home value: $268,223

— 53.4% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +5.9%

– 5 year home value change: +30.1%

– 10 year home value change: +39.7%

– Pictured: 9713 N Dearborn Rd, Guilford ($124,900, 3 bedrooms)

#35. 46540 (Middlebury)

– Typical home value: $269,315

— 54.0% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +11.3%

– 5 year home value change: +38.2%

– 10 year home value change: +60.8%

– Pictured: 622 Bristol Ave, Middlebury ($1.1 million, 4 bedrooms)

#34. 46565 (Shipshewana)

– Typical home value: $269,372

— 54.0% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +9.3%

– 5 year home value change: +33.8%

– 10 year home value change: +46.6%

– Pictured: 8655 W 250 N, Shipshewana ($299,500, 4 bedrooms)

#33. 46163 (New Palestine)

– Typical home value: $271,077

— 55.0% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +10.0%

– 5 year home value change: +33.9%

– 10 year home value change: +48.2%

– Pictured: 4325 S Woodbridge Ln, New Palestine ($2.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#32. 46571 (Topeka)

– Typical home value: $271,405

— 55.2% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +10.3%

– 5 year home value change: +31.3%

– 10 year home value change: +45.9%

– Pictured: 7680 W 200 S, Topeka ($349,000, 1 bedrooms)

#31. 46259 (Indianapolis)

– Typical home value: $272,424

— 55.8% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +12.1%

– 5 year home value change: +39.3%

– 10 year home value change: +58.8%

– Pictured: 7041 Birchwood Park Ct, Indianapolis ($694,114, 5 bedrooms)

#30. 46765 (Leo-Cedarville)

– Typical home value: $273,482

— 56.4% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +11.3%

– 5 year home value change: +38.6%

– 10 year home value change: +58.5%

– Pictured: 18530 Tonkel Rd, Leo ($1.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#29. 46106 (Bargersville)

– Typical home value: $273,720

— 56.5% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +11.6%

– 5 year home value change: +40.6%

– 10 year home value change: +60.3%

– Pictured: 5347 N 400 W, Bargersville ($1.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#28. 46375 (Schererville)

– Typical home value: $279,185

— 59.6% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +5.7%

– 5 year home value change: +28.3%

– 10 year home value change: +34.0%

– Pictured: 1409 Wilderness Dr, Schererville ($1.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

#27. 46311 (Dyer)

– Typical home value: $281,549

— 61.0% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +6.7%

– 5 year home value change: +27.3%

– 10 year home value change: +35.3%

– Pictured: 1024 Killarney Dr, Dyer ($2.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

#26. 46543 (Millersburg)

– Typical home value: $281,561

— 61.0% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +11.5%

– 5 year home value change: +40.7%

– 10 year home value change: +67.5%

– Pictured: 210 Blessing St, Millersburg ($267,900, 4 bedrooms)

#25. 46220 (Indianapolis)

– Typical home value: $283,803

— 62.3% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +11.1%

– 5 year home value change: +39.7%

– 10 year home value change: +60.4%

– Pictured: 5675 Winthrop Ave, Indianapolis ($1.1 million, 4 bedrooms)

#24. 46055 (McCordsville)

– Typical home value: $285,828

— 63.4% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +9.4%

– 5 year home value change: +32.7%

– 10 year home value change: +47.7%

– Pictured: 13585 Lake Ridge Ln, Fishers ($1.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#23. 46321 (Munster)

– Typical home value: $285,933

— 63.5% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +8.9%

– 5 year home value change: +30.9%

– 10 year home value change: +38.1%

– Pictured: 10314 Applewood Ct, Munster ($1.4 million, 5 bedrooms)

#22. 46240 (Indianapolis)

– Typical home value: $287,870

— 64.6% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +10.6%

– 5 year home value change: +38.9%

– 10 year home value change: +60.3%

– Pictured: 557 E 82nd St, Indianapolis ($1.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#21. 46845 (Fort Wayne)

– Typical home value: $293,379

— 67.7% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +11.6%

– 5 year home value change: +38.6%

– 10 year home value change: +56.5%

– Pictured: 12910 Tonkel Rd, Fort Wayne ($1.3 million, 3 bedrooms)

#20. 46202 (Indianapolis)

– Typical home value: $293,702

— 67.9% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +9.4%

– 5 year home value change: +51.3%

– 10 year home value change: +95.7%

– Pictured: 704 N Park Ave, Indianapolis ($1.6 million, 3 bedrooms)

#19. 47119 (Floyds Knobs)

– Typical home value: $294,274

— 68.3% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +6.2%

– 5 year home value change: +32.9%

– 10 year home value change: +59.8%

– Pictured: 1915 Plum Hill Way, Floyds Knobs ($1.4 million, 4 bedrooms)

#18. 46530 (Granger)

– Typical home value: $295,009

— 68.7% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +10.9%

– 5 year home value change: +31.5%

– 10 year home value change: +48.1%

– Pictured: 17640 Dannybrook Dr, Granger ($2.4 million, 5 bedrooms)

#17. 47401 (Bloomington)

– Typical home value: $296,962

— 69.8% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +6.9%

– 5 year home value change: +35.3%

– 10 year home value change: +48.3%

– Pictured: 8482 S Fairfax Rd, Bloomington ($1.7 million, 10 bedrooms)

#16. 46062 (Noblesville)

– Typical home value: $303,849

— 73.7% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +9.0%

– 5 year home value change: +31.3%

– 10 year home value change: +50.7%

– Pictured: 16425 River Crest Ct, Westfield ($1.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#15. 46788 (Leo-Cedarville)

– Typical home value: $307,864

— 76.0% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +16.7%

– 5 year home value change: +47.6%

– 10 year home value change: +72.4%

– Pictured: 6603 County Road 45, Spencerville ($911,000, 3 bedrooms)

#14. 46278 (Indianapolis)

– Typical home value: $326,214

— 86.5% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +9.9%

– 5 year home value change: +33.2%

– 10 year home value change: +47.3%

– Pictured: 8606 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis ($1.3 million, 3 bedrooms)

#13. 46204 (Indianapolis)

– Typical home value: $337,780

— 93.1% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +5.7%

– 5 year home value change: +29.2%

– 10 year home value change: +47.5%

– Pictured: 22 W Maryland St, Indianapolis ($5.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#12. 46373 (Saint John)

– Typical home value: $344,871

— 97.2% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +6.5%

– 5 year home value change: +26.1%

– 10 year home value change: +36.4%

– Pictured: 8315 Meadow Ln, Saint John ($1.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#11. 46037 (Fishers)

– Typical home value: $350,071

— 100.2% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +9.0%

– 5 year home value change: +25.6%

– 10 year home value change: +42.9%

– Pictured: 13414 E 126th St, Fishers ($2.7 million, 7 bedrooms)

#10. 46040 (Fishers)

– Typical home value: $354,753

— 102.8% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +8.5%

– 5 year home value change: +28.4%

– 10 year home value change: +44.5%

– Pictured: 18378 Southeastern Pkwy, Fortville ($1.2 million, 3 bedrooms)

#9. 46074 (Westfield)

– Typical home value: $357,495

— 104.4% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +7.4%

– 5 year home value change: +26.6%

– 10 year home value change: +46.6%

– Pictured: 15612 Count Viking Ct, Westfield ($2.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#8. 46814 (Fort Wayne)

– Typical home value: $367,764

— 110.3% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +9.7%

– 5 year home value change: +30.4%

– 10 year home value change: +43.5%

– Pictured: 4308 Huntley Ct, Fort Wayne ($749,900, 5 bedrooms)

#7. 46032 (Carmel)

– Typical home value: $385,449

— 120.4% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +8.1%

– 5 year home value change: +25.4%

– 10 year home value change: +43.1%

– Pictured: 2366 Treesdale Cir, Carmel ($2.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#6. 46033 (Carmel)

– Typical home value: $407,675

— 133.1% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

– 5 year home value change: +24.7%

– 10 year home value change: +41.0%

– Pictured: 13511 Brentwood Ln, Carmel ($1.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#5. 46077 (Zionsville)

– Typical home value: $446,506

— 155.3% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +3.7%

– 5 year home value change: +19.6%

– 10 year home value change: +36.0%

– Pictured: 4141 W 116th St, Zionsville ($6.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#4. 46301 (Beverly Shores)

– Typical home value: $507,954

— 190.4% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +3.4%

– 5 year home value change: +25.6%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 523 E Lake Front Dr, Beverly Shores ($985,000, 4 bedrooms)

#3. 46290 (Carmel)

– Typical home value: $545,244

— 211.7% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +7.0%

– 5 year home value change: +15.5%

– 10 year home value change: +25.9%

– Pictured: 5589 W Woodhammer Trl, McCordsville ($299,999, 3 bedrooms)

#2. 75015 (Carlisle)

– Typical home value: $836,174

— 378.1% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +7.5%

– 5 year home value change: +5.5%

– 10 year home value change: +20.8%

– Pictured: 10412 Winners Dr, Irving ($345,000, 3 bedrooms)

#1. 47406 (Bloomington)

– Typical home value: $928,157

— 430.7% above typical home value in Indiana

– 1 year rent change: +2.5%

– 5 year home value change: data not available

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 719 S Brighton Crst, Bloomington ($529,000, 5 bedrooms)