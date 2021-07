INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) - State Senator Dennis Kruse (R-District 14) said he is working with the 33-member Poka-Bache Coalition to advocate for the Poka-Bache Connector Trail.

The planned trail would span 85 miles and would connect Pokagon State Park in Angola with Ouabache State Park in Bluffton, Kruse said. It would travel through four counties and seven cities and towns. If completed, this trail would be Indiana’s longest multi-use trail.