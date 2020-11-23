Youth Centers still providing free dinners for children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Youth Centers are shutting down in-person activities this week. Instead, the program will move back to a virtual format. Despite the change, their Kids Cafe program, will continue to provide meals for kids.

The Kids Cafe program is operated in partnership with Community Harvest Food Bank. The meals will be distributed at will provide meals at Jennings, Cooper, Weisser, and McMillen Centers Monday through Friday for school-age youth (K- grade 12). The meals will be offered for youth to pick up and take with them. There will be no serving or eating indoors.

Meals will be available for pick-up from 5 – 5:30 p.m. at Cooper, Jennings, and Weisser Centers, and 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at McMillen Park Community Center.

The meals are first-come, first-served and will be offered as supplies last each day.

In addition, McMillen Park Community Center will be offering a Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 1 – 3 p.m. The turkeys will also be first come, first served as supplies last.