Young people making their mark one-week out from election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Young people are making their voices heard this election season. Some, still teenagers, are knocking on doors this week encouraging people to get out and vote in the November 3rd election.

Ashley Martin is just 18-years-old and has been politically active since 2016. She’s the founder of the Allen County Teenage Republicans and will be canvassing neighborhoods right through election day.

“I feel that it’s so important because you get to actually talk to voters,” she said. “You’re able to see how they feel and what they would like to see improved or changed. I’ve really learned a lot being able to talk to voters.”

22-year-old Brandon Blumenherst is campaigning for Kyle Miller, the Democratic candidate for Indiana’s House District 81. He believes more investment needs to be made into young people politically since they’re the future of this country.

“A lot of people count us out and don’t really count on us to vote or to do anything,” he said. “I think by getting more involved and encouraging people to get out to vote, knocking on doors, and talking to people about candidates or issues that you believe in is a critical part of our democratic process here in America. So I think everyone should be doing it, especially the young people.”

Martin said the internet is one of the best ways to get young people’s attention.

“Nowadays, so many people have social media, whether it’s Instagram or Snapchat or even Facebook and because you have so many friends on those or followers, then you posting something political is going to get out to so many of your peers,” she said. “A lot of teenagers have become more involved in politics just by seeing those posts and paying attention to more candidates by seeing their social media.”

Both Martin and Blumenherst will be active on social media in these next eight days, encouraging others to go to the polls and vote.