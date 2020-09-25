Women voters group launches nonpartisan election resource

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, the League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne (LWVDW) announced it has published the nonpartisan election resource for voters to better understand the candidates.

‘VOTE411’ allows voters to compare the positions of the candidates who responded and view side-by-side responses for any two candidates running for office.

The group submitted questions to candidates for the General Election:

US House of Representatives in the 3 rd District

District All State Legislature in District 3

Allen County Commissioner

County Council

County Surveyor

County Treasurer

County Coroner

Circuit and Superior Courts

Fort Wayne and Allen County School Boards

Candidates’ responses to questions specific to each office were entered by the candidate without any editing.

In addition to candidate information, VOTE411 provides information on polling places, voter registration and other election-related resources.

“LWVFW encourages voters to make a voting plan and visit VOTE411.org to cast a vote in a confident, informed manner,” the press release said.

To find these resources, visit Vote411.org, click on “See what’s on your Ballot” and enter your address.