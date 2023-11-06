FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is Your Local Election Headquarters , WANE 15 is looking ahead to some of the important races on Election Day Tuesday.

Fort Wayne City Council At-Large:

Marty Bender: Republican Marty Bender, Bender was previously a council member for one term from 1996 to 2000 and then two terms from 2008 to 2016. Bender currently is the Deputy Chief of Special Operations for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Michelle Chambers: Incumbent Democrat Michelle Chambers is a Fort Wayne native, she assumed office in January of 2020, she also was one of the first two African American women elected to city council.

Stephanie Crandall: Democrat Stephanie Crandall, for the last decade she has served as the director of Intergovernmental affairs for the city of Fort Wayne.

Audrey Davis: Democrat Audrey Davis is also running for a City Council at-large seat.

Davis is a Navy veteran who is a Huntington native and has lived in Fort Wayne for 10 years.

If elected, her focus is largely on mental heath within the city.

Thomas Freistroffer: Incumbent Republican Thomas Freistroffer who is running for a third term and was elected to city council in 2015 as a member at-large. Freistroffer has also served on the plan commission for seven of his eight years on council.

Luke Fries: Republican Luke Fries is running for city council at-large for the first time after living in Fort Wayne his whole life. Fries says his top priority for the city is Public Safety.

Ethan Gaudette: Libertarian Ethan Gaudette is the only Libertarian on the ballot for Fort Wayne City Council. If elected he says one of his priorities is encouraging young people to get involved in local politics.

District 1:

Paul Ensley: Republican Incumbent Paul Ensley, he was elected in 2015. Paul currently is also the co-chair of the City Council’s City Utilities Committee.

Jennifer Matthias: Democrat Jennifer Matthias is also running for City Council District 1 – currently Matthias works as a freelance graphic designer and marketing consultant – she has also a lifelong resident of District 1.

District 2:

Russ Jehl: Republican Incumbent Russ Jehl was elected in 2011. Jehl serves as a co-chair of the City Council’s City Utilities Committee and volunteers for multiple organizations.

Melissa Rinehart: Democrat Melissa Rinehart is a Fort Wayne native and currently serves as the education director at Neighborhood Health Clinic.

District 3:

Nathan Hartman: For Fort Wayne City Council district 3 race – that seat is open due to councilman Tom Didier running for Mayor. Republican Nathan Hartman is the only candidate running in this race. Nathan was born and raised in Fort Wayne where he currently serves as a commissioner on the Fort Wayne Redevelopment board.

District 4:

Patti Hays: The City Council District 4 seat is open as well, after Republican Jason Arp lost in the primary race for Mayor to Tom Didier. Democrat Patti Hays is currently the CEO of the AWS Foundation. She says her major focus is on District 4’s neighborhoods.

Scott Myers: Republican Scott Myers is also running for District 4, Myers currently serves as an Assistant professor at I-U School of Medicine in Fort Wayne and is a Pediatric Specialist. He has also become involved with Allen County programs advocating for mental health.