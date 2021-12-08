Wellspring Interfaith director to run for state representative

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Melissa Rinehart, the executive director of Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, announced she will run for state representative in 2022.

Rinehart will run as a Democrat in the new District 82, which consists of parts of Fort Wayne. She will compete for the Democratic nomination against Kyle Miller.

The new Indiana House District 82, as passed by the General Assembly this Fall

“I feel inspired to seek public office because I am committed to helping all individuals in our community thrive,” said Rinehart. “In Allen County, one in three residents is considered economically vulnerable or at risk. They either live in poverty or work but are unable to make ends meet. We can`t depend on nonprofits alone to solve this inequality. I believe I can help find sustainable solutions by affecting policy at the state level.”

Rinehart graduated from Snider High School and has a bachelor’s in political science from IPFW; a master’s degree in cultural anthropology from the University of Texas, San Antonio; and a master’s degree and PhD in cultural anthropology from Michigan State University.