‘We just have a long way to go,’ Democratic Party Chair reacts to Indiana race results

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a rough night for a majority of Democrats across the state of Indiana, as Republicans swept every state-wide race.

“We just have a long way to go,” said Misti Meehan, the Allen County Democratic Party Chair.

Although she was disappointed in Tuesday night’s results, Meehan said she wasn’t necessarily surprised about the outcome— especially in the Indiana Governor’s race.

“Holcomb is backed by a very well-funded machine,” said Meehan. “You know, so it’s really not surprising that the incumbent Republican Governor in a red state was reelected,”

For the Democratic Party to have a competitive chance to beat a Republican, Meehan said something needs to be done about gerrymandering.

“We need to have an independent commission that is addressing the redistricting and that’s just the way it needs to be, it shouldn’t be a super majority either way,” said Meehan. “Just look at some of our house districts you know you get a little itty bitty piece of Allen [County] and then all of Huntington, so that’s hard to find somebody that can be competitive in that different have locations that are smashed into one district.”

On the bright side, Meehan could not be prouder of the Democratic candidates for adapting their campaigns throughout the coronavirus pandemic by using tools such as Zoom.

She’s also thrilled with the record voter turnout the election saw this year.

“There’s been so much good work done, [with getting] people registered to vote and getting people engaged that hadn’t been engaged before,” said Meehan. So I think that collectively there was a lot of good work done.”