FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A debate between candidates for Indiana’s 3rd District congressional seat hosted by WANE 15 will not happen.

WANE 15 had proposed a debate between Rep. Banks, Democratic candidate Gary Snyder, and Independent Nathan Gotsch on Oct. 27.

Snyder and Gotsch accepted the invitation, but Rep. Banks’ campaign said the congressman had a prior commitment on Oct. 27.

“Congressman Banks has been committed to participate in a dinner for the Compassion Pregnancy Center and will not be able to participate in the debate,” the response read.

WANE 15 asked the Banks camp if another date was possible but received no response. Banks has not suggested a different date.

Pictured are Indiana’s 3rd District Congressional candidates, Republican Jim Banks, Independent Nathan Gotsch, and Democrat Gary Snyder.

WANE 15’s deadline to agree to a debate was Sept. 30.

WANE 15, as Your Local Election Headquarters, has historically hosted debates between local election candidates.