WANE 15 to host Henry/Smith debate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The two candidates for Fort Wayne mayor have agreed to a live televised debate.

Incumbent Tom Henry (D) will face challenger Tim Smith (R) for one hour on Tuesday, October 29, at 7 p.m. on WANE 15.

The debate will take place in the WANE studios and be moderated by WANE 15 evening news anchors Terra Brantley and Dirk Rowley.

“Northeast Indiana has come to count on WANE for the best in political coverage,” says WANE 15 news director Ted Linn.

“We take the process seriously and can’t be happier, once again, to offer an open forum about the issues which affect Fort Wayne.”

WANE 15 plans to seek viewer questions for the candidates, as well.