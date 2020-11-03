Voters line up to submit ballots on the last day of the 2020 election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Election Day is Tuesday and polls are preparing for voters to cast ballots on the final day to vote in the 2020 election.

To find your polling location visit indianavoters.in.gov. Make sure your polling location hasn’t changed before heading out to vote today.

Voters should remember to bring a few items:

a coat, gloves and possibly a hat to keep warm while waiting

a face mask

photo I.D.

Polls in Indiana are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. In Ohio, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting had record turnouts in this election. 72,953 voters voted early in Allen County. 32,577 mailed in ballots were returned.

If there is a problem at your polling location, submit the issue to Report It, on the WANE 15 app or online here.

