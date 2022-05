FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tyler Johnson has secured the Republican nomination for the Indiana State Senate District 14 race.

Johnson, a local physician, defeated Ron Turpin and longshot Denny Worman in Tuesday’s primary election. With 79 percent of precincts reporting, Johnson had 51 percent of the vote.

Before the election, Johnson said he was focused on limiting government so Hoosiers can “live simple lives without a ton of government involvement.”