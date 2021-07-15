Two likely 2024 governor candidates have nearly $1 million early

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Donors are already thinking about the 2024 race for Indiana governor even if most voters aren’t yet.

Two likely Republican gubernatorial candidates report around $1 million in cash on hand in mid 2021 reports posted Thursday on the Indiana Secretary of State’s website.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch shows $1,195,473.56 on hand while Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden reports $928,980.64. Doden already has announced he intends to run while Crouch has not but has stepped up her visibility. The Lt. Governor’s office deflected fundraising comments to the campaign office whose phone number is disconnected.

Meanwhile, the Doden camp sent a celebratory press release to WANE 15 to tout the 56 day ‘historic’ effort.

“Maci and I are honored and motivated by this incredible support,” Doden said in the release. “But we are just getting started. We will continue working hard to ensure our campaign is well positioned and resourced to win, while embarking on our 92 county Main Street Tour.”

“The historic response we have received from leaders across Indiana has exceeded our high expectations for this campaign,” Doden campaign treasurer Rudy Yakym III said.

The Doden release says their campaign received an additional $4 million in financial commitments in later years for a total raise of $5 million for the 2024 race for governor.

When Governor Eric Holcomb launched his successful run for reelection, he had more than a $6 million war chest. He still has $1,509,965.03 on hand to run for a different office or contribute to a different campaign. He has not announced his next political step after his current term. Indiana law prohibits him from running again for governor.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita is widely seen as another possible entry in the governor’s race. He reports $337,380.49 on hand, down about $42,000 from the end of 2020.

On the Democratic side, former Senator Joe Donnelly and former Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett have disbanded their campaigns while former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick has $40,876.94 on hand but did not file a report in 2021.

No Democrats have announced a 2024 run for Indiana governor.