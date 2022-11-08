FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After months of campaigning and a live debate on WANE.com, the Allen County Sheriff race between Republican nominee Troy Hershberger and Democratic nominee Kevin Hunter has reached its conclusion.

WANE 15 reporter Rex Smith noted Hershberger thanked his family and supporters during his winning speech.

Democratic nominee Kevin Hunter has conceded the race.

Both candidates looked to replace Sheriff Dave Gladieux, who became the Allen County Sheriff in 2014 and had to relinquish the position due to reaching a term limit.

Hershberger, who has served as Deputy Chief of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department since March 2021, narrowly won the Republican primary in May after beating Mitch McKinney.