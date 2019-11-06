Tom Henry wins 4th term as Fort Wayne mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will keep his title.

Henry defeated Republican challenger Tim Smith in Tuesday night’s municipal election. Henry secured 61 percent of the vote over Smith, according to Allen County Election Board results.

Smith conceded the race just before 8 p.m.

Henry will remain in office now for an unprecedented fourth term.

Henry and Smith ran a heated and often negative race. As Henry touted his accomplishments the past 12 years, especially with downtown development, Smith challenged Henry’s record on crime and policing, the status of the southeast side and trash collection issues, among other matters. The two squared off in three debates leading up to the election, including one live on WANE 15.