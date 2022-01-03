Teacher announces bid for Allen County commissioner seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County teacher Jorge Fernandez has announced a bid for county commissioner.

Fernandez announced Sunday plans to seek the District 3 seat as a Democrat. District 3 is primarily in northwest Allen County, including Perry Township.

In a campaign announcement, Fernandez said his goals include transparency, supporting working families, reducing TIF use, supporting public health, criminal justice reform, public solid waste collection and disposal, and environmentally conscious planning.

I'm running for Allen County Commissioner. https://t.co/05rKnFBiPK — Jorge Fernandez (@Jorfer88) January 3, 2022

Allen County commissioners are elected by the entire county.