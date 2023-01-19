HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Andy Zay (R-Huntington) announced Thursday he is considering a bid for the IN-3 U.S. Congressional seat that Rep. Jim Banks (R) currently serves.

The announcement comes after Rep. Banks recently announced he will seek the Republican nomination to replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), who plans to run for governor.

“I am humbled by the support and encouragement from family, friends and colleagues. However, a decision such as this cannot be made lightly and will require time, prayer and reflection,” Zay said. “For now, my focus will be representing the people of [Indiana] Senate District 17 during this legislative budget session.”

During Zay’s tenure in the Indiana Senate, he has served as chairman of the Senate Insurance & Financial Institutions Committee.

“Hoosiers have been served well by Rep. Banks,” Zay said. “It is imperative we continue fighting for Hoosier values and fiscal responsibility.”

Zay has also served as a member of the Appropriations, Utilities, Education, Agriculture, Environmental Affairs, Pensions & Labor, and Commerce & Technology committees.

Zay has been a state senator since 2016.