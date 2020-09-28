Sports betting companies allow viewers to bet on presidential debate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2020 Presidential Election is shaping up to be one of the most important elections in history, and that’s something you can bet on – literally.

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face each other in the first of several presidential debates Tuesday, and viewers can bet on the event.

From what topics the debate will cover, to who will take the first drink of water, to who will wear a mask, viewers can place their bets and possibly when money.

According to the Associated Press, as of Monday morning, nearly a half-million people had entered contests run by FOX Bet, DraftKings, or FanDuel.

The debate is Tuesday, September 29 from 9 to 10:30 p.m. To see current odds and what people are betting, on click here.